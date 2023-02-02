Read full article on original website
Is Netflix Password Sharing Really Over? Here Are the Streaming Platforms To Check Out Instead
Netflix made password sharing its number-one target in 2022 and even laid out plans for tighter password controls back in December. Stricter implementation of anti-password-sharing measures is set to begin later this year. Many people may be wondering if they should prepare for Netflix to drop them off their friend's or relative's account. If the news of Netflix's password-sharing policy has you down, there are several streaming platforms out there that still allow password sharing -- and they're more affordable than you might think.
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Netflix Working on Sequel to One of Its Biggest Movies
Netflix's most popular animated movie is getting a sequel. That right: Netflix has greenlit a sequel to The Sea Beast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Chris Williams, the director/co-writer, signed an overall deal with Netflix in late 2022, with two new movies in the works, one of which is a sequel to the 2022 seafaring adventure.
Prime Member Exclusive: Inflation-Busting Bulk Finds on Amazon That Will Save You Money
With inflation, prices of everything are going up. But the increasing cost of groceries and common household items might just be the worst of all, and people are doing all they can to save a few bucks here and there. One solution? Buy things in bulk. While you could go to Costco or Sam's Club in-person, you can actually do some bulk shopping online, right on Amazon. In fact, Amazon is offering 20% off right now on its bulk items if you spend $50 or more. This is a great sale that can save you money. And now, Amazon accepts Snap EBT payments for qualifying food items.
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis' Upcoming TV Show Won't Be on Netflix
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the titular devil in the massively popular Fox-turned-Netflix show Lucifer, but he's moving on to another streaming service for his next TV project. Per Variety, he is teaming with Emma Roberts. for the upcoming Hulu series Second Wife. Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, created to show. She has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies.
'That '90s Show' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Netflix is heading back to Point Place for more of That '90s Show. The That '70s Show spinoff has officially been renewed for a 16-episode Season 2, the streamer announced Friday, coming off of an incredibly successful first season. That '90s Show premiered its first season on Jan. 19 and skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's most popular English television show list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed, according to the streamer.
