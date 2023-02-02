With inflation, prices of everything are going up. But the increasing cost of groceries and common household items might just be the worst of all, and people are doing all they can to save a few bucks here and there. One solution? Buy things in bulk. While you could go to Costco or Sam's Club in-person, you can actually do some bulk shopping online, right on Amazon. In fact, Amazon is offering 20% off right now on its bulk items if you spend $50 or more. This is a great sale that can save you money. And now, Amazon accepts Snap EBT payments for qualifying food items.

2 DAYS AGO