Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
One of the sculptors behind the Greensboro Four coffee cups dies at 89
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are eight bronze sculptures around Greensboro commemorating the historic sit-in movement. They are designed differently but all are shaped like coffee cups to symbolize when the four African American men were declined service as they tried to order coffee. Recently, one of the artists, Jay...
Greensboro woman watches jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maddie Bushey-Raines did not plan to spend the weekend in North Myrtle Beach. She and her wife decided to visit family on a whim. She ended up capturing a viral moment. Bushey-Raines, who lives in Greensboro, watched as U.S. fighter jets shot down a Chinese spy...
biloxinewsevents.com
On this day in 1960
Four Black freshmen students from North Carolina A&T — Franklin McCain, Joseph A. McNeil, David L. Richmond and Ezell A. Blair Jr. — began to ask themselves what they were going to do about discrimination. “At what point does a moral man act against injustice?” McCain recalled.
WSSU football adds 17 on NSD
Winston-Salem State Football have inked 17 new football recruits as they hope to rebuild WSSU football. The post WSSU football adds 17 on NSD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WXII 12
Local Asheboro organizations team up to hold community warming center
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Local organizations in Asheboro made sure those in need were warm and safe Friday night during a community warming center on brewer street. They also provided a warm meal, a cot to rest, and items like clothes and hygiene products. "We are all human we are...
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
WXII 12
Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
Zoning ordinances prevent Winston-Salem animal sanctuary from raising money to care for animals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary is all about second chances. "All the animals here come from either some sort of physical or emotional trauma or neglect," said Kimberly Dunckel, Director of Fairytale Farm and Animal Sanctuary. Dunckel and a host of volunteers cared for the animals when...
wschronicle.com
What are taxpayers receiving from the City of Winston-Salem’s affordable housing research costing almost $700,000?
Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series. Last year the Winston-Salem City Council approved $322,000 for an action plan on affordable housing to be drafted by a New Orleans organization, HousingNOLA, which faces serious struggles in its own city in achieving its action plan on affordable housing. See 2022-Report-Card_10-07-22.pdf (housingnola.org) That funding brought the total Winston-Salem has committed to affordable housing research in the last five years to almost $700,000, without substantial progress being made in follow-up, coordination and data gathering, and, most important, increasing the stock of affordable housing.
'It's an honor' | Winston-Salem restaurant and chef earn semifinalist title for James Beard award
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two restaurants in Winston-Salem are being nationally recognized. The chef of Sweet Potatoes and a restaurant called Heff's Burger Club are semifinalists for the James Beard Award. The award recognizes chefs, restaurants and food media personalities for achievement in the food industry. The chef at Sweet...
wfmynews2.com
Vehicle crash shuts down Randleman Road & Meadowview Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The northbound lanes of Randleman Road at Meadowview Road are closed. Meadowview Road in both directions is closed between Randleman Road and South Elm-Eugene Street. Greensboro police said serious injuries are involved. There is no timeframe for when the road will reopen. Drivers are asked to...
wfmynews2.com
Maya Angelou's niece debuts African hair exhibit in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The niece of civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, is highlighting the history of hair in a new Triad exhibit. Rosa Johnson is getting to the root of representation with a showcase called, Straw into Gold. It features unique, stylistic hair braiding designs with elaborate beadwork. We...
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash with serious injuries on Meadowview Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they are investigating a car crash with serious injuries on Meadowview Road, which happened Saturday night. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. All the roads are back open. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. No other details were released. Stay with...
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire started by space heater, gasoline, the fire department says
INCIDENT ALERT - Residential fire 3000 Burke Mill. Fire is contained. 3 displacements. No injuries. Cause of fire - Space heater too close to gasoline. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/EJUy9x9CGb. — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 4, 2023. The fire department said in a tweet that the fire was contained as of 7:50...
triad-city-beat.com
In Winston-Salem, the cycle to getting off the streets and into a home is long and winding
Editor’s note: Interviews with individuals in this story took place in October 2022. The conversation begins with a notable omission of “good.” The temperature hovers at about 50 degrees and Tara Roberson is starting the day with all the insulation and warmth a frayed moving blanket can provide.
29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
Man charged with armed robbery in Greensboro; 2nd gas station robbery on Randleman Road in 2 days
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged following an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Exxon at 2829 Randleman Road after getting a report of a robbery. Police say that the suspect implied to […]
