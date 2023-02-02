ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

biloxinewsevents.com

On this day in 1960

Four Black freshmen students from North Carolina A&T — Franklin McCain, Joseph A. McNeil, David L. Richmond and Ezell A. Blair Jr. — began to ask themselves what they were going to do about discrimination. “At what point does a moral man act against injustice?” McCain recalled.
GREENSBORO, NC
HBCU Gameday

WSSU football adds 17 on NSD

Winston-Salem State Football have inked 17 new football recruits as they hope to rebuild WSSU football. The post WSSU football adds 17 on NSD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SALEM, MA
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro pageant crowned 2023 Tiny Miss Earth USA

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro girl has captured the Tiny Miss Earth USA 2023 crown in Florida, according to a press release on Tuesday. Jordyn Joyner was crowned during the Junior Ambassador Finals of the National Miss Earth USA pageant. Click the video player above to watch other headlines...
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

What are taxpayers receiving from the City of Winston-Salem’s affordable housing research costing almost $700,000?

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series. Last year the Winston-Salem City Council approved $322,000 for an action plan on affordable housing to be drafted by a New Orleans organization, HousingNOLA, which faces serious struggles in its own city in achieving its action plan on affordable housing. See 2022-Report-Card_10-07-22.pdf (housingnola.org) That funding brought the total Winston-Salem has committed to affordable housing research in the last five years to almost $700,000, without substantial progress being made in follow-up, coordination and data gathering, and, most important, increasing the stock of affordable housing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Vehicle crash shuts down Randleman Road & Meadowview Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The northbound lanes of Randleman Road at Meadowview Road are closed. Meadowview Road in both directions is closed between Randleman Road and South Elm-Eugene Street. Greensboro police said serious injuries are involved. There is no timeframe for when the road will reopen. Drivers are asked to...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Maya Angelou's niece debuts African hair exhibit in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The niece of civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, is highlighting the history of hair in a new Triad exhibit. Rosa Johnson is getting to the root of representation with a showcase called, Straw into Gold. It features unique, stylistic hair braiding designs with elaborate beadwork. We...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington Restaurant Week to debut in March 2023 as a new ‘week-long celebration of food’

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Foodies in Alamance County have a whole week of excitement to look forward to. The Burlington Downtown Corporation is launching Burlington Restaurant Week. The group describes the event as “a week-long celebration of food that showcases the best of our area’s culinary scene.” During this week, participating restaurants will off a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
