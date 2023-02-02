ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Blazers would regret

The Portland Trail Blazers have shown glimpses of becoming a playoff contender this season, like many other Western Conference teams. However, they’ve generally been very inconsistent. The NBA trade deadline is coming this week, and the Blazers are well outside the playoff picture. However, they could be ready to make other roster adjustments before the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.
NBA

Lillard Wasn't Sweating His Seventh All-Star Selection

There are multiple players this season who could legitimately argue that they were “snubbed” by not making either roster for the 2023 All-Star Game, which will be held later this month in Salt Lake City. Luckily, Damian Lillard isn’t one of them. The 6-3 point guard in...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning on QB Austin Novosad: ‘He has elite arm talent’

The Oregon Ducks pulled off a massive recruiting flip in late December, stealing 4-star quarterback Austin Novosad from the Baylor Bears as a way to replace the loss of 5-star Dante Moore – who flipped to UCLA earlier that week. Novosad has a long-standing relationship with new offensive coordinator Will Stein, and now he’ll have a chance to compete alongside Bo Nix and Ty Thompson in Oregon’s talented and experienced quarterback room. Dan Lanning, speaking to assembled media after national signing day on Wednesday, believes being around those talented quarterbacks will help Novosad develop in his first year in Eugene. “I’m really excited...
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
