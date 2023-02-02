Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Steph Curry is injured. Does Ja Morant replace him as an NBA All-Star starter?
It looks like an injury replacement is needed for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Western Conference All-Star starter Steph Curry has injured his left leg, and The Athletic is reporting that Curry will miss "multiple weeks" due to his injury. Since the exhibition is Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, the West likely will need to replace Curry.
Ja Morant one of three Memphis Grizzlies starters out against the Toronto Raptors
The Memphis Grizzlies already knew they would be without two starters against the Toronto Raptors. By Sunday afternoon, that number turned into three. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. both were listed as questionable. Jackson will play, but Morant is out due to left wrist soreness. Morant will join Dillon...
Portland Trail Blazers win 124-116 at Washington Wizards: Live updates
FINAL: Blazers 124, Washington 116. The Blazer, down big early, got their first lead with just under eight minutes remaining in the game then built up an 11-point advantage before eventually winning 124-116. Anfernee Simons led the Blazers with 33 points, 20 in the third quarter, while making 9 of...
What potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move Blazers would regret
The Portland Trail Blazers have shown glimpses of becoming a playoff contender this season, like many other Western Conference teams. However, they’ve generally been very inconsistent. The NBA trade deadline is coming this week, and the Blazers are well outside the playoff picture. However, they could be ready to make other roster adjustments before the deadline. Here we will look at what potential 2023 NBA trade deadline move the Blazers would regret.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland Goes For 32-Points In Resilient Win Over The Grizzlies
The Cavs needed to find some sort of spark. They had been playing monotone basketball since the start of the year and were down after losing to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. A spark is exactly what they got after Donovan Mitchell and Dillion Brooks were ejected after a scuffle.
NBA
Lillard Wasn't Sweating His Seventh All-Star Selection
There are multiple players this season who could legitimately argue that they were “snubbed” by not making either roster for the 2023 All-Star Game, which will be held later this month in Salt Lake City. Luckily, Damian Lillard isn’t one of them. The 6-3 point guard in...
Dan Lanning on QB Austin Novosad: ‘He has elite arm talent’
The Oregon Ducks pulled off a massive recruiting flip in late December, stealing 4-star quarterback Austin Novosad from the Baylor Bears as a way to replace the loss of 5-star Dante Moore – who flipped to UCLA earlier that week. Novosad has a long-standing relationship with new offensive coordinator Will Stein, and now he’ll have a chance to compete alongside Bo Nix and Ty Thompson in Oregon’s talented and experienced quarterback room. Dan Lanning, speaking to assembled media after national signing day on Wednesday, believes being around those talented quarterbacks will help Novosad develop in his first year in Eugene. “I’m really excited...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Who is in, out for Memphis?
The last two weeks have been some of the most trying times this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis (32-20) has lost seven of eight games and, even though it remains the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, a slim margin has turned into a four-game deficit behind the first-place Denver Nuggets.
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors
Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
NBA Odds: Raptors vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/5/2023
The Toronto Raptors will travel to Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies. We’re in the home of Graceland, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Raptors-Grizzlies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The Raptors are coming off a 117-111 victory over the Houston Rockets....
