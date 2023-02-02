The Oregon Ducks pulled off a massive recruiting flip in late December, stealing 4-star quarterback Austin Novosad from the Baylor Bears as a way to replace the loss of 5-star Dante Moore – who flipped to UCLA earlier that week. Novosad has a long-standing relationship with new offensive coordinator Will Stein, and now he’ll have a chance to compete alongside Bo Nix and Ty Thompson in Oregon’s talented and experienced quarterback room. Dan Lanning, speaking to assembled media after national signing day on Wednesday, believes being around those talented quarterbacks will help Novosad develop in his first year in Eugene. “I’m really excited...

