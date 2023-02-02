Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-65 after crash near Alabama-Tennessee state line
A man was killed Tuesday night while trying to cross Interstate 65 on foot, the Limestone County coroner confirmed Wednesday. Coroner Mike West said the man had wrecked his own car and was walking across the interstate to find help when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. It happened near...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith out on bond for theft charges
Jail records allege a Huntsville city councilman's shoplifting incident was not just a one-time thing. Devyn Keith is now charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft of property. He turned himself in about 1 a.m. Wednesday and quickly bonded out. Huntsville Police first arrested Keith last week for stealing a...
WAAY-TV
Concrete truck slams into Huntsville business
A concrete truck crashed into a Huntsville business near McCullough Avenue and Andrew Jackson Way Tuesday morning. Huntsville Police said the vehicle malfunctioned before it slammed into Victoria's Interiors. No one was hurt and traffic was not affected.
WAAY-TV
Man charged with murder, arson in Moulton house fire
A man faces murder and other charges after the Moulton Police Department says he intentionally set a house on fire. Durman Ray McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene when the Moulton police and fire departments responded to a fire at a residence in the 700 block of Perry Street about 10:52 p.m. Jan. 6.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
WAAY-TV
Neighbor of Devyn Keith speaks out on the councilman's latest charges
Residents in District 1 say Devyn Keith has made a tremendous impact in the area. For some of his biggest and closest supporters, it hurt to learn of the four new theft charges against the Huntsville city councilman. One resident, a neighbor of Keith's who wished to remain anonymous, said...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire
A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: DeKalb County teen found safe, sheriff's office says
UPDATE: Ella Woodall has been found safe, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. DeKalb County investigators need your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger. They say Ella Grace Woodall was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home in Fyffe. They believe...
Have you seen them? Decatur Police ask for help identifying person connected to robbery
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police release photo of unidentified suspect in Saturday gas station robbery
The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a Saturday evening robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened about 5 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 2901 U.S. 31 in Decatur. Anyone with information about the case or the suspect's identity is asked to...
WAAY-TV
Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase
A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting
A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday. He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded...
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway
One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
WAAY-TV
Deliberations underway in trial of Madison County mother accused of killing 13-month-old son
A Madison County mother's fate is now in the hands of a jury. Jurors began deliberation in the trial of Aleisha Parker about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Parker is accused of killing her 13-month-old son, Dante, in 2018. Dante was in his playpen at their Madison County home when he was...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County approves use of Covid relief funds to buy standalone facility for coroner's office
For the first time, the Marshall County coroner will have his own facility. The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday approved using Covid-19 funds to buy a $335,000 building off Alabama 79 in Guntersville. Another $800,000 is being set aside for renovations. "This is a huge step for us, and I...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: ‘Armed individual’ killed in officer-involved shooting
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended in a death in Huntsville. ALEA identified the person killed as 49-year-old Christopher Robin Osborne. He was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2,100...
WAAY-TV
A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama
Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville. Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about...
