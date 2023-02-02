ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAAY-TV

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith out on bond for theft charges

Jail records allege a Huntsville city councilman's shoplifting incident was not just a one-time thing. Devyn Keith is now charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft of property. He turned himself in about 1 a.m. Wednesday and quickly bonded out. Huntsville Police first arrested Keith last week for stealing a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Concrete truck slams into Huntsville business

A concrete truck crashed into a Huntsville business near McCullough Avenue and Andrew Jackson Way Tuesday morning. Huntsville Police said the vehicle malfunctioned before it slammed into Victoria's Interiors. No one was hurt and traffic was not affected.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Man charged with murder, arson in Moulton house fire

A man faces murder and other charges after the Moulton Police Department says he intentionally set a house on fire. Durman Ray McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene when the Moulton police and fire departments responded to a fire at a residence in the 700 block of Perry Street about 10:52 p.m. Jan. 6.
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire

A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: DeKalb County teen found safe, sheriff's office says

UPDATE: Ella Woodall has been found safe, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. DeKalb County investigators need your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger. They say Ella Grace Woodall was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home in Fyffe. They believe...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton Police: Woman charged after leading officer on chase

A woman faces multiple charges after police say she drove her SUV into a person’s yard and led a chase through Lawrence County. Moulton Police Department Officer Epifania DeJoya responded to a call about a disorderly female. Police said a caller told them the woman “was driving a white SUV into his yard, spinning tires, and yelling obscenities.”
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2nd victim in deadly Morgan County shooting

A second person found shot in Falkville on Sunday has died, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday. He's been identified as Marcus Ken Reed, 36, of Falkville by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when deputies responded...
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Stevenson crash that temporarily closed highway

One person was killed in a Monday morning crash in Stevenson when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on Alabama 117. The Jackson County EMA and Alabama Department of Transportation report the crash happened about 8:09 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Jackson County Road 91 and Alabama 117.
STEVENSON, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: ‘Armed individual’ killed in officer-involved shooting

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting that ended in a death in Huntsville. ALEA identified the person killed as 49-year-old Christopher Robin Osborne. He was pronounced dead on the scene. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2,100...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

