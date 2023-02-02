UPDATE: Ella Woodall has been found safe, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. DeKalb County investigators need your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl they believe is in danger. They say Ella Grace Woodall was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday at her home in Fyffe. They believe...

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO