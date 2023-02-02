Read full article on original website
Stephanie Jordan
3d ago
Snap doesn't mean everyone gets it, it's going to hurt everyone with prices keep going up. I think our government is trying to starve people to death to bring down population, covid wasn't good enough...
Illinois cares for your kids: Child Care Assistance Program for low-income parents: Apply for financial assistance
Taking care of your little ones is a hectic job. Am I right? Well, your children need your love, attention and of course, the money that can be spent on their education, health, clothing, and shelter.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Know about Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program? Tenants and landlords can check their eligibility for $25,000
Living in the United States with a family is not as easy as many of you think. This is especially true when you have come from an underdeveloped country and don’t have a job and money to feed your family.
KWQC
Iowa, Illinois extension services offer courses on raising chickens as price of eggs increase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With inflation raising the prices of pantry staples like eggs and meat, some services are offering citizens an alternative to escape the high prices. The extension services at Iowa State University and the University of Illinois are offering eligible Quad Cities residents an opportunity to reduce their daily grocery costs by teaching them about raising chickens.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois group calls for federal funds as childcare costs double
CHICAGO - Any parent will agree that childcare has become unbearably expensive, and officials say the costs of infant and toddler care has doubled since the time before the pandemic. The childcare crisis in Illinois, which has cost families a combined nearly five-billion-dollars, has doubled since 2018. The group "Ready-Nation...
KFVS12
Illinois teachers could earn free school supplies for their students
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Back 2 School America is launching a campaign called, “We Appreciate Teachers,” to give back and celebrate Ill. educators. According to a release from B2SA, the campaign will reward 25 winning teachers with B2SA kits which include 30 school supplies for their entire classroom of students.
Almost all of Illinois at ‘low risk’ for COVID-19
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly every county in Illinois is at a low community risk for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health said that just five counties are at medium risk, down from 20 last week. No Illinois counties are currently at a high risk. The IDPH said that this is welcome news, as […]
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois files for price hike to meet future clean energy standards
Ameren has filed for a price increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) to begin a four-year preparation process to transition to clean energy. Ameren is asking for a $160.4 million gas rate hike and a four-year $435.6 million electric rate increase. The Jan. 20 filing will start an 11-month rate case in which the ICC will analyze the dollar requests and decide on whether to approve or deny the increase in prices.
KMBC.com
Employers in Missouri begin changing rules as recreational marijuana becomes available in Missouri soon
With recreational marijuana sales in Missouri beginning as soon as Friday, an employment attorney said some companies are changing their rules about the drug to reflect its legality. However, Jake Miller said you can still get fired for using marijuana at work or being under the influence of it on...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois hiring 40 new conservation specialists to help farmers with smart conservation practices
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is hiring to help farmers and landowners in conservation efforts. The Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has put together federal funding to match with state funding to hire 40 “boots on the ground” conservation practitioners who will work for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The new hires will work with soil and water conservation districts across the state to walk through conservation practices on a one-to-one basis with farmers in their fields.
fox32chicago.com
Some Illinois residents poised to lose Medicaid coverage after Covid protections end
CHICAGO - About 700,000 Illinois residents are estimated to lose Medicaid coverage starting this summer. The loss of coverage is because pandemic-era protections, both state and federal, will end on May 11. Illinois Medicaid officials tell Crain’s Chicago Business that they are doing everything they can to help eligible beneficiaries...
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
Courthouse News Service
‘That’s not our jurisdiction’ – Illinois counties wash their hands of water pollution concerns
CHICAGO (CN) - There's nickel, lead and selenium in Illinois waters. In high enough quantities any of these metals can have devastating effects on human health, to say nothing of the local environment. Unfortunately for Illinois, four local oil refineries, named in a late January environmental report as among the top ten worst water polluters in the country, are responsible for discharging large amounts of these metals into the state's rivers and lakes.
Emailing error causes former Blue Cross Blue Shield customers to receive claims
(The Hill) — Many former customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health plans woke up on Friday to discover they had been notified of insurance claims despite not being covered by the provider for some time, causing concerns that a security breach could have leaked customer information. Several people on social media on Friday […]
Wisconsin businesses targeted in fire extinguisher scam
Wisconsin police say a woman is impersonating a member of the fire department in efforts to scam small businesses.
advantagenews.com
Study shows Illinois second worst for fines and fees
A new study shows Illinois’ state and local governments collect some of the most fines and fees in the country on a per capita basis. The Reason Foundation found that Illinois is second in the nation, averaging about $50 per resident in 2020. That is compared to less than $3 per resident in Kentucky.
kbsi23.com
IL DCFS accepting applicatons for scholarship program
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is accepting applications for the 2023 DCFS Scholarship Program. A minimum of 53 academic scholarships will be awarded to current and former youth in care for the upcoming school year. Four of the awards are reserved for the children of veterans.
MyStateline.com
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed.
wjol.com
State Farm Planning To Make Cuts
State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
cwbradio.com
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
