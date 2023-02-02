(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is hiring to help farmers and landowners in conservation efforts. The Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has put together federal funding to match with state funding to hire 40 “boots on the ground” conservation practitioners who will work for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The new hires will work with soil and water conservation districts across the state to walk through conservation practices on a one-to-one basis with farmers in their fields.

