Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer. Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News holds 6th annual re-up school supplies event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s time to ‘re-up’ on school supplies in Newport News. Councilman Marcellus Harris III is working to make sure kids feel the love by hosting a supply drive. “We want to supply them with that love and that positive spirit to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hannah’s Closet Preparing For Its Annual Spring Sale In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Collen Pilon and Robin Pardee, owners of Hannah’s Closet, are gearing up for what has become one of the largest children’s consignment sales in Hampton Roads. Hannah’s Closet will hold its 2023 Spring Sale February 23 through February 25, along with a few presale events prior to the grand event, at the Woodlands Conference Center, located at 159 Visitor Center Dr. in Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS Opens in York County

YORK-There’s a new special-event venue in town to assist party planners with creating memorable and customizable events. A VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS offers 3,000 square feet of venue space for celebratory occasions such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and more. According to a Facebook post made by...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 3 – 5

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Chuck says spring is coming early! Get outside this weekend and enjoy all of the events happening around the area. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Gelati Celesti opens in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Gelati Celesti Ice Cream Shop is a familiar name in Hampton Roads. "We opened our first location in Virginia Beach in 2019, and it went off crazy," Director of Retail Operations Suzy Rosser said. After opening, owners quickly realized people wanted more. "We've been hearing from...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction

Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
NORFOLK, VA
tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA

