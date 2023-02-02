Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Paul McCartney Drops Previously Unreleased Jeff Beck Collab
Paul McCartney has shared a new (albeit short) previously unreleased Jeff Beck collaboration in the wake of the late guitarist’s recent passing. The song, called “Why Are They Cutting Down the Rainforest?” was recorded back in 1994. It was created originally as part of a series of songs that discuss the harmful consequences of deforestation, especially in the rain forests.
Led Zeppelin once released a song on K-Tel: the result was one of the great all-star photos
Led Zeppelin on K-Tel? It really happened
Here are 5 new Grammy categories in 2023 and who’s nominated
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards added five new awards categories — bringing the grand total to a whopping 91 categories.
The Joni Mitchell albums you should definitely own
On her journey from coffee-house folkie to genre-juggling experimentalist, Joni Mitchell recorded some of the finest albums of her era
Collider
‘Little Richard: I Am Everything' Review: A Look at the Duality of One of Rock & Roll’s Greatest Icons | Sundance 2023
Late in his life, Little Richard would talk about how he was the inspiration for all the artists we now consider rock and roll. The Beatles opened for him, Jimi Hendrix played with him, and The Rolling Stones learned from him. What might seem like bold claims are actually a sad truth: Little Richard might be the most influential musician of the 20th century. The brilliance of Little Richard: I Am Everything, by director Lisa Cortés, is that it does the work and shows that Little Richard deserved better and deserved more respect for his contributions, an icon who paved the way for everyone that would come after him, from Elvis Presley to Tyler, the Creator.
P!nk Unveils Tracklist, Collaborators on ‘Trustfall’
P!nk has tapped some big names for her upcoming album. The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and First Aid Kit are all featured collaborators on her new album, Trustfall. The Lumineers appear on track number four called “Long Way to Go,” followed by First Aid Kit on “Kids in Love.” Stapleton helps close out the album on “Just Say I’m Sorry.”
2023 Grammy Awards: Best Rock Album Predictions
Which artists will walk away with the Best Rock Album Grammy? We predict The Black Keys will win the category.
2023 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List
Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Only one artist — Ozzy...
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Kelly Clarkson Covers Arctic Monkeys, Destiny’s Child and More on Latest ‘Kellyoke’
This week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the program’s titular host brought a lot of music to her fans. From covering tracks by Destiny’s Child and the Arctic Monkeys to welcoming famed pop star P!nk and covering her song “What About Us” to welcoming the band Major, the popular daytime talk show was filled to the brim with music. Let’s dive in and take each moment one by one.
Paul McCartney Documentary Coming from Director Morgan Neville
Filmmaker Morgan Neville will helm a new documentary about Paul McCartney’s life following The Beatles, including his relationship with Linda McCartney and the formation of Wings. Entitled Man on the Run, the film will draw on “unprecedented access to a never-before-seen archive of Paul and Linda’s home videos and...
ETOnline.com
New Music Releases February 3: Shania Twain, Maluma, Marc Anthony and More
The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- plus, we have the GRAMMYs to celebrate on Sunday! For both, ET has you covered. Shania Twain leads the group of new releases with new album, Queen of...
Grammy Awards Celebrate Music History tonight
The Grammy Awards have long been an iconic symbol of celebrating musical artistry. Since their inception in 1959, the awards have celebrated the remarkable achievements of some of the biggest names in the music industry. From the Beatles to Beyonce, the Grammy Awards have provided a platform to recognize the extraordinary talent of musicians throughout the decades. Not only has the ceremony itself become a cultural staple, but the awards are also seen as a sign of excellence in the music industry. They commemorate the dedication and hard work that musicians put into their craft, and are a reminder of the influence and power that great music can have on people's lives.
Paul McCartney’s Post-Beatles Musical Legacy Focus of Upcoming Documentary
Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles music career will be the focus of an upcoming documentary directed by Morgan Neville. The tentatively titled Man on the Run, “the definitive document of Paul’s emergence from the dissolution of the world’s biggest band and his triumphant creation of a second decade of musical milestones — a brilliant and prolific stretch,” was announced at a pre-Grammy Universal Music Group party Saturday night; UMG’s television arm Polygram Entertainment will also produce the documentary, a teaser for which was shown at the event. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film was given access to never-before-seen material from McCartney’s own...
Comments / 0