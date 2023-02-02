Read full article on original website
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
Community Called to Support Art and Education
Sotheby's will host The Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation's virtual charity art auction February 7-28 The post Community Called to Support Art and Education appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and League of Women Voters Palm Beach County To Co-Host Town Hall Talk
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced that it is co-hosting the upcoming Town Hall Talk “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards” with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC). Sponsored by Renee Johnson, JP Morgan Private Bank as part of its ongoing Women & Wealth Series, the Talk will be given at the museum located in Boca Raton’s historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432).
Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center
2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader
The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
Technology to prevent bridge tragedies to be installed on more than 80 bridges
Monday marks one year since Carol Wright, 79, tragically fell to her death when the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened as she walked across it with her bicycle.
'Create an oasis of hope': Leaders continue to help community heal after Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Residents on the Treasure Coast continue to help the community and its children heal afterthe mass shooting a Martin Luther King Jr. event last month. Will Armstead, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in St. Lucie County,and former Florida Representative Larry Lee are devoted to making their community the best.
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week
Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive" language around students, the school's principal said.
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis In Boca Raton On "Stop The IRS Money Grab" Tour
Florida's Chief Financial Officer spent his Friday in Boca Raton on his "Stop the IRS Money Grab" tour. Jimmy Patronis visited a furniture store to highlight his "Four Pillars of IRS Protection." He says the 87,000 IRS agents that President Biden and Congressional Democrats approved will be used to audit...
Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
Billy Joel Performed at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood – FL, on January 27, 2023
We are not in New York City, but one can easily experience entering a “New York State of Mind” in the presence of Billy Joel. He performed at The Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL this past Friday to, again, a sell-out venue. As expected, it was a...
Meet the Treasure Coast’s Fly Women
Women represent just nine percent of all FAA-certified pilots in the country. Here, a group of women are breaking that barrier and hoping to close the gap The post Meet the Treasure Coast’s Fly Women appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
