ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUr32_0kaAPUGC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported.

Icy roads, car crashes and fallen trees on Memphis streets

Top Regional Stories:

Entergy, which supplies power to northwest Mississippi, reported over 12,000 customers affected as far south as Clarksdale and Sardis, and across eastern Arkansas.

Customers in the Holly Springs area of Marshall County have told WREG they also are without power.

Ice storm warning coming to an end

An Ice Storm Warning that had been in effect since Tuesday should be coming to an end at noon Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Emergency services coming to Marshall County after ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some encouraging news for folks in Marshall County, many who have been without power since Tuesday, in the wake of a crippling ice storm. Governor Tate Reeves has ordered State emergency resources to the county to assist the Holly Springs Utility District in restoring power. WREG reports those living in the cold […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Warming Centers open Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis announced that warming centers would be open again Friday night as temperatures fall. There are openings for local shelters who need full-service shelter as well. For more information, contact the Union Mission (Men’s Shelter) at 901-526-8403. For women and children, contact the Salvation Army at 901-529-4545. For more […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW restoring power as ice weighs down trees, powerlines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people are in the dark after three ice storms slammed the Mid-South.  Pierre Landaiche is staying positive after his power was knocked out early Thursday morning. He said the outage came after this massive tree fell in his neighborhood near North Highland and Waynoka Avenue. “I’ve got a generator going. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car under tree on Quince Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man says he is lucky to be alive after crashing into several trees on Quince Road Thursday morning. Cordarius Coppage said Wednesday night when he drove down Quince Road, trees were leaning due to the ice that had accumulated on branches. Hours later, when he drove down the same road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice causes hazardous driving, traffic headache across Mid-South

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Tree falls on truck on Quince Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tree fell on a truck on Quince Road, west of Riverdale Road. Memphis Police are on the scene of the accident. Quince Road has been blocked off. According to reports, the driver of the vehicle was able to get out. There is no word on their condition. This story will be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

City of Memphis launches alert system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Texts, landline calls and emails can now be sent to those in the city of Memphis who would like updates about important community news as well as emergencies. The City of Memphis has launched a new emergency alert program enabling those who work for the city...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Icy roads, car crashes and fallen trees on Memphis streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ice storm warning that started Monday is still creating hazards for motorists across the Mid-South. WREG has the latest on the road conditions throughout the area. Note: These situations may change rapidly. Jackknifed Trailor A semi-truck slid on the 101 Connector at I-40 and is causing a traffic backup. Car Under […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Over 13K MLGW residents without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water have multiple outages across the city. According to MLGW, about 13,000 people woke up without power on Thursday morning. This is possibly due to the inclement weather. There are 256 outages affecting 13,420 customers mainly in the Bartlett, West Cordova, Northeast...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tracking road conditions and power outages amid winter blast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple crashes have been reported around the Mid-South as we expect another day of freezing temperatures and sleet Wednesday. Emergency officials say they want you to stay home. The first artic blast of 2023 left roads slick with sleet and drivers keeping an eye out for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ice storm warning coming to an end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As of now, this week’s ice storm warning is set to end Thursday at 12 p.m. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing have been affected. Here is Todd Demers’ forecast as of Thursday morning: Our Ice Storm Warning is finally coming to an end with the return of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Earthquake reported Thursday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
RIDGELY, TN
WREG

WREG

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy