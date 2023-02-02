Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines.
By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported.Icy roads, car crashes and fallen trees on Memphis streets
Top Regional Stories:
- Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
- Lawmakers want to rename a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way for former President Donald Trump
- Man wanted in double homicide in Green Bay arrested in Arkansas
Entergy, which supplies power to northwest Mississippi, reported over 12,000 customers affected as far south as Clarksdale and Sardis, and across eastern Arkansas.
Customers in the Holly Springs area of Marshall County have told WREG they also are without power.Ice storm warning coming to an end
An Ice Storm Warning that had been in effect since Tuesday should be coming to an end at noon Thursday.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0