Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported.

Top Regional Stories:

Entergy, which supplies power to northwest Mississippi, reported over 12,000 customers affected as far south as Clarksdale and Sardis, and across eastern Arkansas.

Customers in the Holly Springs area of Marshall County have told WREG they also are without power.

An Ice Storm Warning that had been in effect since Tuesday should be coming to an end at noon Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.