National reaction to Giants' Julian Love taking a shot at Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
The Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl, but the narrative of disrespect continued on Thursday when Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.
While a guest on the show, Love took a shot at head coach Nick Sirianni, implying that anyone can coach a talented Philadelphia roster.
In the third and final meeting between both teams, Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another during a dominant first half, as the Eagles thumped the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC’s divisional round.
The Birds are 16-4 against the Giants since 2013 and outscored the Giants 70-40 in two regular-season meetings.
Social media reacted to everything, and Love’s comments were no different.
