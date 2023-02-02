ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

National reaction to Giants' Julian Love taking a shot at Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9c9b_0kaAPQjI00

The Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl, but the narrative of disrespect continued on Thursday when Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

While a guest on the show, Love took a shot at head coach Nick Sirianni, implying that anyone can coach a talented Philadelphia roster.

In the third and final meeting between both teams, Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another during a dominant first half, as the Eagles thumped the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC’s divisional round.

The Birds are 16-4 against the Giants since 2013 and outscored the Giants 70-40 in two regular-season meetings.

Social media reacted to everything, and Love’s comments were no different.

Bryan Cameron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWxoX_0kaAPQjI00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron has a point, as Philadelphia defeated the Giants handily three times this season.

Jeff Kerr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHCsw_0kaAPQjI00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ridiculous statement is an understatement.

Geno Da Don

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFbnD_0kaAPQjI00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The narratives about this Eagles team change more than the weather.

Eliot Shorr-Parks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxXtK_0kaAPQjI00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Love must not understand that there are no free rides.

Stone Cole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNdVl_0kaAPQjI00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

garrett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xv4Kb_0kaAPQjI00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Garett makes a great point about Love’s coverage skills.

On The Road To Victory with Jimmy Smith

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas fans react to Alabama OC hire Tommy Rees

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally hired an offensive coordinator. Tommy Rees leaves Notre Dame to become Bill O’Brien’s replacement in Tuscaloosa. Frankly, the move is a surprising one given he has merely had relatively moderate success at the college level. Rees has coordinated the Notre Dame offense since 2020. In those three seasons, the team only once eclipsed 35 points per game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three reasons Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame isn’t too concerning

It has happened. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame for greener grass at Alabama. It seems like what Nick Saban wants, Nick Saban gets. Even though Marcus Freeman is losing his play-calling leader on offense, there shouldn’t be too many concerns over Rees leaving. Obviously, Rees rubbed some people the wrong way, me included, with his public tirades during games.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Houston Texans possibilities that excite DeMeco Ryans

DeMeco Ryans is excited to go to work as the Houston Texans coach. The 38-year-old is appreciative of his predecessors — from Dom Capers to Lovie Smith. “When I look at this organization and all of the great men who have come before me to lead this organization, all of the great head coaches who have been here, it’s an honor just to follow those men; a lot of great men,” Ryans said.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' early thoughts on Eagles defense

The Kansas City Chiefs have spent a full week game-planning for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles’ defense has allowed a combined 14 points through two postseason games en route to the Super Bowl, presenting a big challenge for a Kansas City offense that almost certainly won’t be at full strength. Speaking to reporters last week, Patrick Mahomes offered up his early impression of what he’s seen from the Philadelphia defense.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Surtain says if another team called he would've stayed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have lost a number of coaches this offseason, but defensive assistant Patrick Surtain’s departure was the only one that they didn’t have a part in. Surtain left Miami Gardens in January to join the Florida State Seminoles’ coaching staff as their secondary coach. In three years, Surtain has jumped from high school head coach to NFL defensive assistant and now to positional coach at the college level.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joseph Ossai avoids fine for controversial hit on Patrick Mahomes

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai wasn’t fined for the controversial hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC title game. Ossai hit Mahomes very late out of bounds on the play, which effectively ended the game near the end regulation. But according to Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams, the league elected not to fine the play.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy