National reaction to Giants' Julian Love taking a shot at Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

The Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl, but the narrative of disrespect continued on Thursday when Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

While a guest on the show, Love took a shot at head coach Nick Sirianni, implying that anyone can coach a talented Philadelphia roster.

In the third and final meeting between both teams, Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another during a dominant first half, as the Eagles thumped the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC’s divisional round.

The Birds are 16-4 against the Giants since 2013 and outscored the Giants 70-40 in two regular-season meetings.

Social media reacted to everything, and Love’s comments were no different.

Bryan Cameron

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron has a point, as Philadelphia defeated the Giants handily three times this season.

Jeff Kerr

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ridiculous statement is an understatement.

Geno Da Don

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The narratives about this Eagles team change more than the weather.

Eliot Shorr-Parks

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Love must not understand that there are no free rides.

Stone Cole

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

garrett

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Garett makes a great point about Love’s coverage skills.

On The Road To Victory with Jimmy Smith