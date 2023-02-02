Read full article on original website
Related
Vaudevillian Vibes at Mizner Park
Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden heads to Boca Raton February 16-26 The post Vaudevillian Vibes at Mizner Park appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returning to South Florida Fairgrounds
The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend and organizers said it’s the biggest antique show in the state.
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
Jupiter's most famous waterfront bar turns 20 in 2023. Here are 5 things to know about it
JUPITER — Before Alan Jackson’s boss drove him insane and to The Square Grouper to film his “Five O’Clock Somewhere” music video back in 2003, the local favorite was nothing but a beer shack on a slab of dirt next to the Jupiter Inlet and a mobile-home park. This year, the bar celebrated...
bocaratontribune.com
Palm Beach County Food Bank Hosts 10th Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach
Palm Beach, FL – This year, Empty Bowls Palm Beach is turning double digits! On Friday, February 17, the Palm Beach County Food Bank (PBCFB) will proudly host its 10th Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea where all proceeds will go directly to PBCFB to turn hunger into hope. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with event chairs, Rick and Cordella Miessau as well as Johanna Reyers and Amy Sullivan. Honorary chairs include Byron and Laura Russell of Cheney Brothers.
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
thecoastalstar.com
Boynton Beach: Riverwalk’s luxury apartment building approaches opening
Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest set to rock with food, Drake White, more
Garlic: a 10-megaton force of flavor capable of taking even the most mundane dishes on a rocket ride to Flavor Town. In honor of this powerfully pungent, bulbous beauty, the 24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest is here and ready to rock your weekend with garlic-infused goodness. More festivals:Don't miss...
bocaratontribune.com
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week
Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit
PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
musicfestnews.com
The Schedule for Rock Legends Cruise X is Here!
Rock Legends Cruise X is the floating rock festival with a cause, sailing from Fort Lauderdale to CocoCay, Bahamas on Liberty of the Seas February 13-17 with a shipload of music and music fans aboard. What is the CAUSE?. It is a great one: All proceeds from Rock Legends Cruise...
iheart.com
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
A struggling retail chain says its permanently closing 87 more stores nationwide, including eleven in Florida. Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four. They are in West Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach.
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
Inside One of the Priciest Listings in Boca Raton’s History
Constructed in 1964, the one-story main house was designed by the notable Palm Beach architect Bryon Simonson
Coco Gauff Q & A: 'Hometown hero' talks Billie Jean Cup, Grand Slams, living in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — Called “our hometown hero’’ by various local politicians, Coco Gauff was back in Delray Beach Friday to attend a news conference that announced the Billie Jean King Cup coming back to town. Gauff will play for Team USA when it hosts Austria on April 14-15 in a five-match competition in...
Comments / 0