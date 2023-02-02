ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

bocaratontribune.com

Palm Beach County Food Bank Hosts 10th Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach

Palm Beach, FL – This year, Empty Bowls Palm Beach is turning double digits! On Friday, February 17, the Palm Beach County Food Bank (PBCFB) will proudly host its 10th Annual Empty Bowls Palm Beach at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea where all proceeds will go directly to PBCFB to turn hunger into hope. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with event chairs, Rick and Cordella Miessau as well as Johanna Reyers and Amy Sullivan. Honorary chairs include Byron and Laura Russell of Cheney Brothers.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Robb Report

As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike

Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone.  Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boynton Beach: Riverwalk’s luxury apartment building approaches opening

Workers were putting finishing touches on the grounds of the $85.3 million Avion Riverwalk last month, laying stone walkways around newly planted palms and flowering trees. The 10-story luxury apartment building at the southeast corner of Woolbright Road and Federal Highway is scheduled to open in late April or early May, according to a leasing agent who declined to give her name. The leasing office could be open as soon as next month, the agent said.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week

Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
musicfestnews.com

The Schedule for Rock Legends Cruise X is Here!

Rock Legends Cruise X is the floating rock festival with a cause, sailing from Fort Lauderdale to CocoCay, Bahamas on Liberty of the Seas February 13-17 with a shipload of music and music fans aboard. What is the CAUSE?. It is a great one: All proceeds from Rock Legends Cruise...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide

A struggling retail chain says its permanently closing 87 more stores nationwide, including eleven in Florida. Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four. They are in West Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach.
FLORIDA STATE

