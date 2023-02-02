WARSAW — Ed Rock enjoys the unpredictability of his job as Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director. “It may sound funny, but the part that I really love about this job is that I can walk in here … have a day scheduled and all of a sudden (I) don’t have that scheduled anymore because something happened,” he said. “And the not knowing what’s next, I find exhilarating. Even the 2 a.m. calls, I love those. That’s just the way I’ve always been is that I want to be out there, I want to be involved with it.”

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO