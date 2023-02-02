Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, Burket, passed away at 7:48 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, at the age of 54. He was born on June 30, 1968, in Columbia City. Randy was one of three boys born to Anna Jean (Miller) Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage together before Randy passed away.
inkfreenews.com
Dwayne Terry
Dwayne Milo Terry, 79, Winamac, died at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb.1, 2023, at White Oak Health Campus, Monticello. He was born Nov. 16, 1943. Dwayne married Della Lorraine Dilts on Dec. 21, 1963. She preceded him in death. Dwayne married Beverly K. Beauchamp on June 28, 2003. She preceded him in death.
inkfreenews.com
Mary Catherine Stafford
Mary Catherine Stafford, 91, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Holy Cross Sanctuary, South Bend. She was born July 18, 1931. She was united in marriage to Charles “Charlie” Roland Stafford on Nov. 18, 1950. He preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are...
inkfreenews.com
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen — PENDING
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen, 94, Lakeville, died Feb. 1, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
inkfreenews.com
Marianne Russell
Marianne Russell, 85, Etna Green, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home in Etna Green. She was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Leo Sr. and Margaret (Calva) Janek. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Kermit Russell in North Judson. She will be missed by...
inkfreenews.com
Andrew Announces Candidacy For WL Council
WINONA LAKE — Barry Andrew has filed to run for Winona Lake Town Council. Andrew, who serves as Kosciusko County Community Corrections program director, has announced his candidacy for the Ward 4 council seat being vacated by Heather James. James decided to run for Winona Lake clerk-treasurer instead of...
inkfreenews.com
Cook Files For Etna Green Clerk-Treasurer
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Clerk-Treasurer Patti Cook has filed for re-election. If re-elected as clerk-treasurer, this will be Cook’s second term. However, it is her fifth year in the position as Cook was appointed to fill the vacancy left by former Clerk-Treasurer Laura Baker, who resigned on Dec. 31, 2018.
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
inkfreenews.com
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
inkfreenews.com
Several Contracts For Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series Approved
WARSAW — Several contracts for Warsaw’s annual Summer Concert Series were approved during a Feb. 3 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Schaefer presented three concert contracts to the board. The contracts are with Blue Holler Band, a bluegrass group; Moonshots, a band performing songs from the 1950s to today’s hits; and Tuxedo Junction, who performs big band hits from the swing era. Contract amounts for the groups are $900; $1,800; and $1,200, respectively.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 400 block of East Armstrong Road, Leesburg. Moyotl Velazquez lost his ID. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 4:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 3500 block of Commerce Drive,...
inkfreenews.com
Fort Wayne Home And Garden Show Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Shows Inc., northeast Indiana’s largest home and garden event producer, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show this year. From March 2-5, the FWHGS, presented by Windows, Doors and More, will bring over 650 exhibitors to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. A portion of all ticket proceeds and revenue will be donated to Community Harvest Food Bank.
inkfreenews.com
Rock Will Miss Unpredictability Of EMA Job
WARSAW — Ed Rock enjoys the unpredictability of his job as Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director. “It may sound funny, but the part that I really love about this job is that I can walk in here … have a day scheduled and all of a sudden (I) don’t have that scheduled anymore because something happened,” he said. “And the not knowing what’s next, I find exhilarating. Even the 2 a.m. calls, I love those. That’s just the way I’ve always been is that I want to be out there, I want to be involved with it.”
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Hosts Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Recognition Night
WARSAW — During the halftime event, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent Dr. David Hoffert gathered with WCS board members Tom Westerhof, Randy Polston and Matt Deuel, along with WCS administrators Dr. Dani Barkey, Tracy Horrell, April Fitterling, Sheila Howe and Krista Polston to recognize Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital for their ongoing support of WCS.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Donates $1K To Helping Hands
WARSAW — The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, under the leadership of President Chris Plack, announced a donation of $1,000 to the Helping Hands program. The Helping Hands program, founded by Jody Claypool, president of JC Innovations LLC, provides support to families in Northern Indiana who face challenges related to the cost of prosthetic devices for children.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Will Have A Primary For Town Council District 4, Clerk-Treasurer
SYRACUSE — There will be a primary race for Syracuse Town Council District 4 and the Syracuse Clerk-Treasurer. The three candidates for the District 4 seat — David Rosenberry, Nathan Scherer and Brian Woody — have also filed for the caucus Tuesday, Feb. 7. The caucus will be held to fill the remaining term of Larry Martindale, who resigned for health reasons at the end of January.
inkfreenews.com
Hyde Arrested After Escaping From Police Vehicle
PIERCETON — A North Manchester woman was recently arrested after allegedly battering a man and escaping from a police officer’s vehicle. Raleen Kay Hyde, 36, 500 E. SR 13 No. 127, North Manchester, is charged with escape, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Cargo Trailer Maker Details Bristol Layoffs
BRISTOL — Bristol-based Stealth Enterprises LLC has permanently laid off 53 employees at its northern Indiana facility. In a notice to the state dated Jan. 27, the cargo trailer manufacturer cited “unforeseen business circumstances” as the reason for the reduction. The affected employees were initially placed on...
inkfreenews.com
How To Battle Seasonal Depression
ELKHART COUNTY — The winter season in Northern Indiana is about halfway over. There is less light during the day as it gets dark earlier, and people may spend more of their time inside, causing them to receive less vitamin D and social interaction. When people’s lifestyles change quickly, it can lead to drastic changes in mood and behaviors. For some, the “winter blues” may come in waves but for others it may last the entire season. For those finding themselves feeling down the majority of the winter months, they may be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder.
