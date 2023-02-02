Read full article on original website
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York To Put Ban On 'Dangerous' People From Using NYC SubwaysAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Foodies! It’s New Jersey’s Best Diner and It’s One of the Best in the Nation
One of our favorite things to do when it comes to dining out is to find fantastic Jersey diners to try out. There is nothing like a good Jersey diner. It's something many places try to replicate, but never seem to be able to do completely. When it comes to...
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
Look inside gorgeous Montclair, NJ home designed by famous architect
MONTCLAIR — A mid-century style home by a famous architect — who created several New York landmarks and a notable New Jersey venue — has been listed for sale at just under $1 million. “This notable 1959 home, designed by architect Edward Durell Stone seamlessly blends with...
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
Family-owned Ice Cream Shop in Charming NJ Town Closing After 16 Years
A long-standing ice cream shop in one New Jersey town is shutting down after 16 years. And if you're guessing it's because of a tough economic climate, you would be correct. Read More: Recent store and restaurant closings across New Jersey. Melting dreams. In a post on its Facebook page...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
Is This All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in NJ The Best Bang For Your Buck?
I think I may have stumbled across the best bang for your buck in New Jersey on onlyinyourstate.com. I love all things Asian food and this restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ is for sure worth the trip if you’re bringing a big appetite and little cash. Of course, there...
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
Two Middletown, NJ residents save multiple lives thanks to their heroic response efforts
🚒 Thursday fire in Middletown under investigation. 🚒 Two young girls heroic efforts helped save multiple lives from the Middletown fire. 🚒 The residential fire in Middletown is under investigation. Two young women are being recognized as heroes for acting quickly to help save lives when a...
Brutal murder in Asbury Park, NJ as man left for dead in broad daylight
🚔 Asbury Park homicide investigation underway after Thursday shooting. 🚔 Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office taking lead on investigation into Asbury Park shooting. 🚔 Witnesses sought of shooting in broad daylight in Asbury Park on Thursday. An investigation is in the infancy stages after a shooting in broad...
I Agree, Brick, NJ You Want This Restaurant More Than Any Other
Recently, we've heard rumors about the possibility of Brick getting a Texas Roadhouse, have you heard this?. I saw it this past weekend on a couple of posts in the Brick Community on Facebook. Will Brick get a Texas Roadhouse where the old Quaker Steak & Lube was?. Our closest...
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Friday Feb. 3
JACKSON LIBERTY WINS A NON-DIVISIONAL GAME AGAINST BRICK AS SENIOR ARI BROUGHTON SCORES HER 1,000TH POINT. Jackson Liberty defense took it up a notch in the 4th quarter, holding Brick Township to one point and outscored them 15-1 on way to a 42-26 victory. Senior Ari Broughton, who needed 18 points to score 1,000, scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to help the Lions pull out the win.
