Ridgewood, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America

We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Friday Feb. 3

JACKSON LIBERTY WINS A NON-DIVISIONAL GAME AGAINST BRICK AS SENIOR ARI BROUGHTON SCORES HER 1,000TH POINT. Jackson Liberty defense took it up a notch in the 4th quarter, holding Brick Township to one point and outscored them 15-1 on way to a 42-26 victory. Senior Ari Broughton, who needed 18 points to score 1,000, scored 21 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to help the Lions pull out the win.
JACKSON, NJ
Toms River, NJ
