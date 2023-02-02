ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week. TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

150 lbs of Marijuana seized after police chase

Lorena (FOX 44) — Lorena Police Officers seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on I-35. The department says Officer Greer and his K-9 partner Drogen spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it. Instead, Officer Greer...
LORENA, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for 4 robbery suspects in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying four robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 27, around 8:37 p.m., four suspects robbed a Mobil Gas Station at 5511 Cameron Road. The robbery also led to a shooting. The suspects stole items from...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Two officers injured in Horseshoe Bay shooting

Two officers from the Horseshoe Bay Police Department were injured after responding to a domestic disturbance during the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 3. Both officers were transported to a hospital before being released later the same day. After conducting interviews with witnesses, officers arrested 52-year-old Franklin P. Smith...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
CBS Austin

Police: Arrest made in shooting at Pflugerville shopping center

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated with information from the Pflugerville Police Department. Police say the Department Criminal Investigations Division and Street Crimes Unit made an arrest in connection to a "shots fired" incident at a Pflugerville shopping center Thursday night. It happened at around 7...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, from Alfred Lockett's memorial, was published in 2017. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the road rage shooting death of a University of Texas employee in 2017. In 2017, Alfred...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls man gets life for 2022 murders

A Marble Falls man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of two siblings in 2022. William Allen Rutland, 52, pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder of multiple persons on Jan. 30 in the 33rd District Court of Judge Allen Garrett for the Sept. 13 killings of Teresa Gail McDowell, 52, and John Arnold McDowell, 49.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot and killed in North Austin

A man was shot and killed in north Austin early Thursday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO said the call came in just before 1 a.m. and deputies responded to the scene at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. ALSO | Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl out...
AUSTIN, TX
kgns.tv

Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - A sheriff’s deputy in central Texas was taken to the hospital following an icy wreck near Austin. The Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was assisting the driver of an 18-wheeler, which had gone off the road when another 18-wheeler slid on the icy road, hitting and pinning the deputy under a tire, according to officials.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Taco Cabana robbed, APD looking for armed suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a North Austin Taco Cabana at gunpoint. On Jan. 26, just after 9:30 p.m., a suspect entered the business and ordered food from the restaurant at 8415 Research Boulevard. As an employee opened the register, he pulled out a handgun and stole money.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
dailytrib.com

Phone scam involves Burnet County Sheriff’s Office

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that scammers are posing as representatives of the office and asking for money. BCSO recently posted a lengthy alert on its Facebook page detailing the possible signs of a scam and the tactics used by the scammers. “We have been notified...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
AUSTIN, TX

