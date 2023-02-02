Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
fox7austin.com
North Austin murder victim was targeted: TCSO
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified a man killed in a shooting in North Austin this week. TCSO says 26-year-old Rashaad Anthony "Lil Shaad" Walker of Austin was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 2. Just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to...
fox44news.com
150 lbs of Marijuana seized after police chase
Lorena (FOX 44) — Lorena Police Officers seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on I-35. The department says Officer Greer and his K-9 partner Drogen spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it. Instead, Officer Greer...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 4 robbery suspects in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying four robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 27, around 8:37 p.m., four suspects robbed a Mobil Gas Station at 5511 Cameron Road. The robbery also led to a shooting. The suspects stole items from...
dailytrib.com
Two officers injured in Horseshoe Bay shooting
Two officers from the Horseshoe Bay Police Department were injured after responding to a domestic disturbance during the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 3. Both officers were transported to a hospital before being released later the same day. After conducting interviews with witnesses, officers arrested 52-year-old Franklin P. Smith...
1 child dead, 1 adult injured after auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin
ATCEMS said the child was declared dead at the scene. An adult patient was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.
Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake
The Worst PEC outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs, and Canyon Lake. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Pedernales Electric Cooperative said in a press release Feb. 4 that 97% of customers had power as of 11 a.m. The worse outages remain in Oak Hill, Dripping Springs and Canyon Lake, according to...
CBS Austin
Police: Arrest made in shooting at Pflugerville shopping center
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated with information from the Pflugerville Police Department. Police say the Department Criminal Investigations Division and Street Crimes Unit made an arrest in connection to a "shots fired" incident at a Pflugerville shopping center Thursday night. It happened at around 7...
Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, from Alfred Lockett's memorial, was published in 2017. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the road rage shooting death of a University of Texas employee in 2017. In 2017, Alfred...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls man gets life for 2022 murders
A Marble Falls man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of two siblings in 2022. William Allen Rutland, 52, pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder of multiple persons on Jan. 30 in the 33rd District Court of Judge Allen Garrett for the Sept. 13 killings of Teresa Gail McDowell, 52, and John Arnold McDowell, 49.
CBS Austin
Man shot and killed in North Austin
A man was shot and killed in north Austin early Thursday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO said the call came in just before 1 a.m. and deputies responded to the scene at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. ALSO | Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl out...
kgns.tv
Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road
AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - A sheriff’s deputy in central Texas was taken to the hospital following an icy wreck near Austin. The Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was assisting the driver of an 18-wheeler, which had gone off the road when another 18-wheeler slid on the icy road, hitting and pinning the deputy under a tire, according to officials.
fox7austin.com
Taco Cabana robbed, APD looking for armed suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a North Austin Taco Cabana at gunpoint. On Jan. 26, just after 9:30 p.m., a suspect entered the business and ordered food from the restaurant at 8415 Research Boulevard. As an employee opened the register, he pulled out a handgun and stole money.
KWTX
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands
LEANDER, Texas - A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC). The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals. PEC...
Crash involving 10 cars reported on US 183 in north Austin
The wreck happened near Oak Knoll Drive on northbound U.S. 183, according to reports. Officers from the Austin Police Department are diverting traffic off the highway there due to ice still causing hazardous driving conditions.
dailytrib.com
Phone scam involves Burnet County Sheriff’s Office
The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that scammers are posing as representatives of the office and asking for money. BCSO recently posted a lengthy alert on its Facebook page detailing the possible signs of a scam and the tactics used by the scammers. “We have been notified...
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
KTRE
Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
