An already undersized Colorado men’s basketball team will be without one of its most effective paint players the rest of the way. On Saturday, head coach Tad Boyle confirmed the injury suffered by forward J’Vonne Hadley during Thursday night’s victory against California will be a season-ending setback, leaving the Buffaloes without their leading rebounder and third-leading scorer for the final seven games of the regular season, the Pac-12 Conference tournament, and any postseason bid they might be able to muster down the stretch.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO