Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model reveals surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.
Last year marked the debut of the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, a preseason event held in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tight track delivered plenty of entertainment, and of the 50,000 in attendance, it was estimated that 65% took in their first live NASCAR event. After a banner year for viewership, the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum returns to kick-start another season as Joey Logano defends his Cup Series title. Logano also won last year's exhibition and is 8-1 to repeat in the latest 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Last season's runner-up, Kyle Busch, holds the same 8-1 NASCAR odds. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum picks, predictions, odds: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson at L.A.
The NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year as the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday. After running at Daytona International Speedway, the exhibition week moved across the country last February and made its debut on the first track NASCAR built inside a stadium. Joey Logano captured the checkered flag in the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and went on to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in five years.
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Popculture
NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Busch Light Clash
NASCAR is back for the 2023 season. While the season doesn't officially start until later this month, the drivers are back together for an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 2023 Busch Light Clash will start tonight, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and air on Fox.
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
The Clash is back! NASCAR’s 2023 season kicks off with exhibition race in LA Coliseum
NASCAR will descend on Los Angeles to kick off the 2023 Cup Series season for a second-straight year. Here’s a quick refresher on offseason story lines, venue details, TV info and more.
Popculture
'Rowdy': NASCAR Documentary Takes Honest Look at Kyle Busch's Career (Review)
Kyle Busch is one of the best drivers in NASCAR history as he has over 220 wins across all NASCAR series. And while that should make him one of the most beloved drivers in the sport, that is not the case because Busch's antics have turned some drivers and fans off, making him one of the more controversial drivers of all time. One of Busch's nicknames is "Rowdy" which is the title of his new documentary. Rowdy is currently streaming on Amazon Freevee and it's a documentary all NASCAR fans need to see to have a better understanding of how Busch operates and why he doesn't apologize for who he is.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: EPL Betting Preview for Saturday 2/4/23
The English Premier League has a hotly contested race atop the table with Arsenal and Manchester City pulling away from the pack. Is there any lingering value in that futures market at FanDuel Sportsbook? numberFire's Austan Kas joins Jim Sannes to discuss his read on the market, his soccer betting process, and his favorite bets across Saturday's and Sunday's matches in the EPL.
3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023
A look at three NASCAR teams that could have a breakout Cup Series season in 2023. The post 3 NASCAR Cup Series Teams That Could Make a Trackhouse Racing-Style Splash in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Clash at the Coliseum: NASCAR Runs the Risk of an Old Problem With the Expanded Field
The inaugural Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race a year ago was special in several ways. But some of that uniqueness will fade in the second running Sunday simply because of a decision that might help sponsors but hurts the overall product. In addition to the novelty of the idea...
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday 2/4/23
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #5 If Then – Laurel Park, R1 (12:25 PM EST) IF THEN is from a barn that are doing well with its runners at present and appeals as the one they have to beat. Cause To Dream is attempting to follow up a recent course and distance success and can chase the selection home. Icy Reply gets class relief and may not be far away at a big price. Bet Now at FanDuel.
numberfire.com
Mavs ship Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith to Nets in Kyrie Irving deal
The Dallas Mavericks have traded guard Spencer Dinwiddie to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Nets finally had enough of Kyrie Irving, and Dallas emerged as the landing spot for the polarizing guard. Heading back to Brooklyn are Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three future picks, including a 2029 unprotected first. Markieff Morris will also go to Dallas.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) doubtful Sunday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered doubtful to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Murray is listed doubtful due to left knee injury management. Expect him to sit, which should open up playing time for Bones Hyland and Ish Smith.
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum props, odds, expert picks, start time: Use Chase Elliott in NASCAR best bets
The 2023 NASCAR season does not officially begin for two more weeks, but fans and bettors have the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum to look forward to on Sunday. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum 2023 exhibition, marking the sophomore edition of the race. Joey Logano went wire-to-wire last season, kicking off the campaign that resulted in his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. He is listed at 8-1 to win Sunday's race for the second year in a row, according to the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are 15-2 co-favorites on the NASCAR odds board. Should you back either of them with your 2023 Busch Light Clash bets? Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Jalen Suggs suspended one game by NBA
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs has been suspended one game by the NBA and will not be available to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Suggs received a one-game suspension for his involvement in a Friday's altercation during the Magic's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Austin Rivers received a three-game suspension, while Mo Bamba received a four-game suspension.
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
NBC Sports
New NASCAR Cup season features several changes
While NASCAR looks back in celebrating its 75th season, there’s plenty new for the sport heading into the 2023 campaign. Driver moves and schedule changes and are among some of the big changes this year. Here’s a look at some of the changes this season in Cup:. Drivers.
numberfire.com
Dario Saric playing with Phoenix's second unit on Saturday night
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Saric will come off the bench after Cam Johnson was announced as Saturday's starter. In 14.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Saric to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Saric's projection includes 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
Comments / 0