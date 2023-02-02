The 2023 NASCAR season does not officially begin for two more weeks, but fans and bettors have the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum to look forward to on Sunday. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum 2023 exhibition, marking the sophomore edition of the race. Joey Logano went wire-to-wire last season, kicking off the campaign that resulted in his second NASCAR Cup Series championship. He is listed at 8-1 to win Sunday's race for the second year in a row, according to the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are 15-2 co-favorites on the NASCAR odds board. Should you back either of them with your 2023 Busch Light Clash bets? Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from elite auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO