Riverview Gardens School District announced the appointment of Tiffany Patton, Ed.D. as the new professional development coordinator. Patton will oversee the district’s initiatives to develop and revise the curriculum to align with state standards and district goals for student achievement. She will also provide teaching, assessment and professional development support for teachers. Prior to her appointment, Patton served as a principal in the Hazelwood District and as school leader at KIPP St. Louis. Patton earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She later earned a master’s degree in educational administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO