Disco-themed Polar Plunge held in Lake St. Louis
The annual Polar Plunge returned to Lake St. Louis on Saturday for its 20th year.
St. Louis metro AKA sorority celebrates 115 years of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members from the St. Louis metropolitan chapters will have a special luncheon today.
Parkway-Rockwood Community Ed’s popular ‘Summer Expo’ happening today
Parkway-Rockwood Community Ed's popular summer expo is back.
St. Louis photographer celebrates historical Black women through photography project
A St. Louis photographer is paying tribute to some iconic Black women in history by using photography and visual art in a unique way.
Homicide investigated in East St. Louis
Illinois State Police are assisting with a homicide investigation in East St. Louis.
St. Louis flower shops urge early orders for Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means you better start planning on what you're going to do and what gifts you might give to that special someone.
See the St. Louis Diner That is Having a Great Time Being Rude
Normally, if I tell you there's a diner where the people are very rude, you'd take that as a bad thing. However, there is what looks like a new place in St. Louis that wears that "rude" label like a badge of courage. Have you ever heard of Karen's Diner?...
KMOV
Tiny home stolen from Habitat for Humanity
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.
LIST: Cannabis dispensaries in the St. Louis region
Nearly three months after Missourians voted to legalize marijuana, they can now buy it. Sales are already underway for those 21 and older. Missouri’s first round of recreational marijuana sales began Friday; the legalization took effect on Monday.
St. Louis American
Tiffany Patton named development coordinator at Riverview
Riverview Gardens School District announced the appointment of Tiffany Patton, Ed.D. as the new professional development coordinator. Patton will oversee the district’s initiatives to develop and revise the curriculum to align with state standards and district goals for student achievement. She will also provide teaching, assessment and professional development support for teachers. Prior to her appointment, Patton served as a principal in the Hazelwood District and as school leader at KIPP St. Louis. Patton earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She later earned a master’s degree in educational administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University.
KMOV
String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis.
PHOTOS: Huge Halloween convention spooks St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Thousands flock to downtown St. Louis this weekend for some Halloween spirit in the thick of winter. Transworld’s Halloween and Attraction Show has taken over America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis. The four-day convention offers a chance to see gigantic Halloween displays and purchase unique items for future fall festivities.
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
Brandon Bosley Is the Wrong Alderman to Make St. Louis Streets Safer
The sponsor of Board Bill 120 is now walking back pedestrian safety provisions in favor of unrelated projects
Contact 2 investigates overflowing recycling bins at several Red Bud, Illinois schools
The recycling bins are overflowing outside St. John’s Lutheran Church and School in Red Bud, Illinois.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one thwarted
Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.
KMOV
A look at Black history in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Black history throughout the United States is rich with achievements, and St. Louis is no exception to important events in Black history. Learn about St. Louis’ first Black lawyer, how ACTION members chained themselves to the Gateway Arch, and listen to Scott Joplin’s New Rag!
Can’t-miss events and eateries during Mardi Gras in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The country’s second-largest Mardi Gras celebration is located in the Soulard neighborhood and lasts five weeks all around the St. Louis area. Here’s a list of eateries and events where you can celebrate ‘Fat Tuesday’:. Bogart’s Smokehouse. Barbecue-lovers can eat the...
