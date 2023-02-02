ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Tiny home stolen from Habitat for Humanity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tiny home that was being sold as a part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity St. Louis was stolen on Saturday. The theft happened at their lot at Restore Des Peres. Director of Public Safety for Des Peres, Eric Hall, said the theft happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Des Peres police are working to locate both the trailer and the tiny home.
St. Louis American

Tiffany Patton named development coordinator at Riverview

Riverview Gardens School District announced the appointment of Tiffany Patton, Ed.D. as the new professional development coordinator. Patton will oversee the district’s initiatives to develop and revise the curriculum to align with state standards and district goals for student achievement. She will also provide teaching, assessment and professional development support for teachers. Prior to her appointment, Patton served as a principal in the Hazelwood District and as school leader at KIPP St. Louis. Patton earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. She later earned a master’s degree in educational administration and a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University.
KMOV

String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.
FOX2Now

PHOTOS: Huge Halloween convention spooks St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Thousands flock to downtown St. Louis this weekend for some Halloween spirit in the thick of winter. Transworld’s Halloween and Attraction Show has taken over America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis. The four-day convention offers a chance to see gigantic Halloween displays and purchase unique items for future fall festivities.
KMOV

A look at Black history in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Black history throughout the United States is rich with achievements, and St. Louis is no exception to important events in Black history. Learn about St. Louis’ first Black lawyer, how ACTION members chained themselves to the Gateway Arch, and listen to Scott Joplin’s New Rag!
