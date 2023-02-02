Fox Sports personality and radio host Colin Cowherd believes he knows why Tony Romo has allegedly regressed as CBS' lead NFL analyst. "I’ve used this for years when I would interview people and I was going to hire them," Cowherd explained during the latest edition of his podcast, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "If I had lunch or coffee with them, I always asked them if they loved golf. 'Oh, I love golf. Do you love golf?' And if they said yes, I wouldn’t hire them. Because I always had this theory that as guys age, many of them get addicted to golf."

1 DAY AGO