Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Surfside Beach police arrest man accused of breaking into Benjamin’s Bakery
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a local bakery late last year. The Surfside Beach Police Department said 51-year-old William Raynor was arrested on Feb. 1 after a resident reported a suspicious person checking door handles on vehicles. Raynor is...
WMBF
Deputies: Florence County carjacking suspect at large after stealing car with kids inside
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A carjacking suspect in the Pee Dee remains at large after stealing a vehicle with children inside, according to authorities. Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded late Friday to reports of the stolen vehicle at a travel center on Cale Yarborough Highway.
Florence County deputies continue to search for suspect after car with kids inside stolen
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies continued to search Saturday morning for a suspect after a car with kids inside was stolen Friday night, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was stolen from Sardis Travel Center on Cale Yarborough Highway, Nunn said. The vehicle was found […]
live5news.com
Report: Fight led to deadly Moncks Corner bar shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a late January bar shooting that left one dead and two hurt. Deputies responded to Bar 52 on Jan. 28, just before 1 a.m. The arriving officer saw three men lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. One of...
abcnews4.com
Children safe after carjacking in Florence Co., suspect search underway: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching in the area of Cale Yarborough Highway in Florence County for a man who carjacked a vehicle from a gas station Friday night with two kids inside, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The man later abandoned the car and...
dillonheraldonline.com
WANTED: Police Seeking Whereabouts Of Murder Suspect
The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a murder suspect. Markaus Devaugh Davis is wanted by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office for Murder and Attempted Murder, in reference to an incident which occurred on January 21st, 2023, on Sandy Acres Drive, in Dillon County. If...
WMBF
Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
Florence County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after alleged armed robbery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a Healthy Food Store off Elijah Ludd Road, according to a news release. The man allegedly held a store clerk at gunpoint and hit the clerk on Jan. 18 before running away […]
Woman sneaks lighter into Myrtle Beach jail, sets toilet paper on fire, warrant says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police is facing an arson charge after allegedly starting a small fire at the city jail. According to an arrest warrant, Shanen Denise Grate, 39, sneaked a lighter into a jail cell on Friday and set a roll of toilet paper on fire. […]
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
wpde.com
SLED check at CCU-area bar leads to multiple fake ID, underage drinking arrests
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several underage people were arrested last weekend after the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conducted an underage drinking operation. Online booking records show more than 20 arrests related to underage drinking. Reports from Conway police show citations were issued and arrests were made after a check at the Crooked Floor Tavern, located at 702 Highway 544, across from the Coastal Carolina University campus, in the Conway area. SLED confirmed Friday evening they made a handful of arrests during the operation.
WMBF
Police across Grand Strand ask residents to report any Chinese balloon debris
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand are asking residents to steer clear of any debris after a Chinese balloon was shot down over the Carolina coast. MORE COVERAGE | Chinese balloon shot down over Carolina coast, senior defense official says. Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle...
wpde.com
Man charged after 21 dogs found in pens, tied up near Conway: Warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is charged after a stray dog call led to a bigger investigation and several dogs being seized in the Conway area, according to a report from Horry County Police Dept. On January 27, an Horry County officer responded near Merritt Road for...
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
Deal removes death-penalty option, sets bench trial for man accused of killing Bennettsville mom, 8-year-old girl in 2017
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death penalty is off the table for a man accused of killing a Marlboro County woman and her daughter in 2017, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Attorney for Jejuancey Harrington and prosecutors reached an agreement on Tuesday in which Harrington waived his right to a jury trial […]
Male juvenile accused of sending electronic threats to Darlington High School
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A male juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday evening after allegedly sending threats of violence to a Darlington County school for two consecutive days, police said. The juvenile was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m. after an investigation by Darlington police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the FBI, […]
Robeson County homicide investigators on scene of man found dead in car in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead in a car Wednesday in the area of H
WMBF
Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested
An incident report provides more information on an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. New details on suspects arrested in Myrtle Beach kidnapping, assault case. Updated: 13 hours ago. WMBF News has learned new details about the suspects arrested in connection...
Comments / 0