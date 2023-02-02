This thin, abandoned black bear cub is getting a new home as California wildlife officials suspect winter storms orphaned her. Young bear cubs cannot survive on their own. Born the size of an apple this time of year, the little ones rely on their mothers for anywhere form a full year to two years as they learn the ways of the wild. If something happens to mom in that time, an orphaned cub’s best chance is a wildlife rehabilitation center.

