Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Frenchie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Frenchie!. Frenchie is a 2-month-old pup who will be ready to be adopted Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. Frenchie is calm and has the, “sweetest disposition,” White said. For...
Low cost pet vaccines available in Bakersfield
Bakersfield Animal Control is continuing its monthly low-cost drive-through vaccination clinics as a way to help all dogs in the community to stay safe and keep infections low.
Bakersfield Now
Fit Fest makes a comeback to Bakersfield
February 4, 2023 — Bakersfield, CA (KBAK/KBFX) - It's all about putting in work at the 3rd annual Bakersfield Fit Fest at the Dignity Health Sports Complex. The fest brought health and fitness to the community in Kern county. According to the event director–Jen Bowden ,it was quite a...
Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry to stay open after raising $5,000
The Bakersfield Pet Food Pantry needed to raise $5,000 by the end of January to keep its doors open. Thanks to the citizens of Bakersfield, the pantry will remain open.
Bakersfield Now
Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
1 person dead in rollover crash on Alta Vista Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fatality occurred on Alta Vista Drive on Saturday at 7:21 a.m. when a grey vehicle rolled over and crashed into a building, claiming the life of at least one of the occupants. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the vehicle carrying three individuals rammed into a house on 2200 Alta […]
Bakersfield Californian
It's the reel deal at annual fishing derby
Although organized by firefighters, it was rain that saved the day for the annual fishing derby at The Park at River Walk. Taking place on Saturday, the 10th annual Bakersfield Firefighters Fishing Derby & Pancake Breakfast seemed in jeopardy before the winter storms helped fill up the park's lakes.
Bakersfield Californian
Oildale resident sues Kern County over 'Tiney Oaks' homes
An Oildale resident is suing Kern County in the latest charge in a communal resistance to the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village. The suit contends that the county-run project, a fully-fenced 50-cabin shelter set for a 2.89-acre stretch at 201 E. Roberts Lane in Oildale, violates zoning laws and was approved without any legally-required public notice or hearings.
BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
Delano Police search for 2 at-risk missing persons
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department. Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department. DPD describes […]
Missing at-risk 20-year-old returns home
Update: Alford has returned home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Haley Alford, 20. Alford was last seen on Freemont Street on Wednesday. She is considered at risk because of diminished mental capacity, according to BPD. Police said […]
Bakersfield Now
1 struck, injured by train on Chester Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was struck and injured by a train Thursday evening on tracks near Chester Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 5:37 p.m. officers responded to the area of Chester Avenue and 34th Street. Upon arrival, an official said they found a person with minor to moderate injuries. Their condition is unknown.
Bakersfield Channel
Sunny Saturday with rain chances tonight
Saturday morning areas of the Kern River Valley, Tehachapi mountains, and Eastern Kern are waking up to a wind advisory. As well as some warmer temperatures. Bakersfield is expected to reach a high of 68° today. Lake Isabella will be at 65° and our Grapevine communities will be hovering...
kernvalleysun.com
Kern Valley Search and Rescue retrieves cars from the river
On Jan. 29, Kern Valley Search and Rescue (KVSR) responded to two incidents. First was an early morning call that rescued a man who got his truck stuck in the snow in the mountains south of Weldon. The team was able to locate the man and safely return him to his campsite.
Bakersfield Now
Interview: Carlos Mencia performs in Bakersfield
Carlos Mencia returns to Bakersfield Friday, February 3rd. He performs at Temblor Brewing Company, but before his stand-up he stopped by Eyewitness News Mornings to speak with morning anchor and weather forecaster Aaron Perlman about comedy and where comics sit today after the pandemic. Carlos says that comedians become lazy...
What Happened to Damacio Diaz? Bakersfield Cop Seen in 'Killing County'
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is an executive producer on new Hulu documentary "Killing County," which explores the story of Damacio Diaz.
Bear Cub Orphaned by Winter Storms Finds New Home at California Wildlife Center
This thin, abandoned black bear cub is getting a new home as California wildlife officials suspect winter storms orphaned her. Young bear cubs cannot survive on their own. Born the size of an apple this time of year, the little ones rely on their mothers for anywhere form a full year to two years as they learn the ways of the wild. If something happens to mom in that time, an orphaned cub’s best chance is a wildlife rehabilitation center.
BPD searching for at-risk missing 65-year-old man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Karl Foley, 65. Foley was last seen Thursday on San Dimas Street, according to BPD. He is considered at risk because of a medical condition. The police department said Foley is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall […]
Bakersfield Now
Local band and brewery celebrates 8th annual Bob Marley tribute
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Temblor Brewing Company is celebrating reggae icon Bob Marley with a musical tribute featuring Bakersfield reggae ska group, Mento Buru. The event is Saturday, February 4th from 6 PM to 10 PM. Tickets are $5. All Ages are Admitted. Seating is first come, first served.
Comments / 0