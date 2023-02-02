Read full article on original website
Watch: Amon-Ra St. Brown wins best catch at Pro Bowl, flaunts Pete Davidson tattoo
Amon-Ra St. Brown has won the NFL’s inaugural “best catch” competition. Billed as the league’s answer to the dunk contest, the competition pitted St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Pat Surtain against each other in a two-day event. St. Brown advanced to the finals after flipping into a Las Vegas pool for a catch on Thursday night, then had a few more tricks up his sleeve in his showdown against Diggs for the title.
Watch: Jared Goff sharp at Pro Bowl, Amon-Ra St. Brown flips into pool for catch
The Pro Bowl is out, the Pro Bowl Games are in, and it was interesting if nothing else. Which as anyone watching the traditional Pro Bowl can attest, is at least an improvement. All four Detroit Lions Pro Bowlers participated in the first day of festivities on Thursday night, with...
How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation on February 3 - Whale vs. Riveters | Stream, Start Time, Preview
Premier Hockey Federation regular season action restarts this weekend, with one team trying to get closer to the top of the standings, as the Connecticut Whale travel to take on the Metropolitan Riveters. Watch the Premier Hockey Federation on ESPN+. Connecticut Whale (8-6-1) vs. Metropolitan Riveters (5-11-0) Time: 7 p.m....
Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren is top tackler in Shrine Bowl
In a game filled with NFL hopefuls, Ben VanSumeren looked right at home. The Michigan State University linebacker emerged as the leading tackler Thursday in a defensive-dominated East-West Shrine Bowl, the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game. VanSumeren led an East squad that didn’t allow a touchdown yet came...
With four Detroit Lions in the NFL Pro Bowl, fans can get special gear for the game
The Detroit Lions have four players in this year’s NFL Pro Bowl and fans can find new gear to mark the occasion. Lions quarterback Jared Goff was named to the game this week, joining center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas. This season marks the first time the Lions have had four offensive players in the Pro Bowl since 1971.
