Ne-Yo To Pay Ex-Wife Crystal $2 Million & $15k A Month In Support As Part Of Divorce Settlement, Months After Being Accused Of Fathering Secret Love Child

Ne-Yo has reached a settlement with his ex-wife Crystal Smith as part of their bitter divorce — months after she claimed he stepped out on their marriage with another woman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ne-Yo and Crystal informed the court that they have hashed out a deal months after she slapped the singer with legal papers.

As part of the deal, Ne-Yo will keep 3 of his 4 homes and a 2022 Bentley Bentayga .

Crystal will walk away with a $1.6 million lump sum from Ne-Yo, 1 home, and $20k to help her move. In addition, Ne-Yo will pay his ex $150k to buy her a new car.

Further, Ne-Yo will pay Crystal $12k a month in child support for their 3 kids. He will cover the children’s school expenses.

Crystal will also be paid $3k per month in alimony for the next 3 years. The two agreed to share joint custody of their kids.

One provision included in the agreement said that neither will allow romantic partners around their children unless they are married or engaged.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Crystal filed for divorce in August accusing him of cheating on her.

She listed the date of marriage as February 20, 2016. The filing stated, “the parties separated on or about July 22, 2022, and since that date have continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation.”

After filing, Crystal took to social media to trash Ne-Yo writing, “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

Crystal said she was “entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” She added, “[Ne-Yo] has committed the act of adultery.”