Glendale, AZ

CBS Sports

2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model reveals surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.

Last year marked the debut of the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, a preseason event held in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tight track delivered plenty of entertainment, and of the 50,000 in attendance, it was estimated that 65% took in their first live NASCAR event. After a banner year for viewership, the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum returns to kick-start another season as Joey Logano defends his Cup Series title. Logano also won last year's exhibition and is 8-1 to repeat in the latest 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Last season's runner-up, Kyle Busch, holds the same 8-1 NASCAR odds. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phillymag.com

The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe

Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

2023 Clash at the Coliseum picks, predictions, odds: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson at L.A.

The NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year as the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday. After running at Daytona International Speedway, the exhibition week moved across the country last February and made its debut on the first track NASCAR built inside a stadium. Joey Logano captured the checkered flag in the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and went on to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in five years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

LIVE: Watch as the Kansas City Chiefs deboard in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are deboarding at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, exactly one week from Super Bowl LVII. A lot of hope in the Chiefs is riding on quarterback Pat Mahomes. Mahomes had the throwing pedigree as the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, and his strong arm was evident long before he became the starter at Whitehouse in East Texas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WegENT

2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds

It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games: Time, TV info and event schedule

The NFL changed things up for the Pro Bowl this year, eliminating the traditional game between the NFC and AFC in favor of a more unique set of events. There were skills competitions held in Las Vegas on Thursday night, including a long drive competition and dodgeball games, and today, things will wrap up with a few more events – including three flag football games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTSM

Big Game Bound takes you to Arizona for Super Bowl Week

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and we’ll have comprehensive coverage on Big Game Bound throughout the week as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton will be live on Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center for […]
GLENDALE, AZ
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway

Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

2023 Pro Bowl score: Live updates, highlights, how to watch AFC vs. NFC flag football games

The inaugural Pro Bowl Games wraps up as AFC and NFC stars compete in flag football. Many of the NFL's best players have descended upon Las Vegas for the inaugural Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown. On tap for Sunday are four competitions followed by flag football games showcasing some of the best players from each conference. Three different flag football games will be played, each lasting 20 minutes and counting toward the total score between the NFC and AFC.

