Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl
We are gearing up for a very exciting Super Bowl matchup later this month between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is one star player who we are learning is unlikely to be on the field.
gamblingnews.com
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Odds, Time, and Prediction
The time has come for the most important game of the 2022-23 NFL season. Super Bowl LVII is on the program on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the Lombardi Trophy. And it’s going...
Why wearing white in the Super Bowl is an advantage for the Chiefs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The white Super Bowl jersey has a piece of history in determining a winner on the largest stage in football. Uniforms for the 57th edition of the biggest football game of the year were released earlier this week. The Kansas City Chiefs will debut its white-on-white uniform for the first time in […]
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model reveals surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.
Last year marked the debut of the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum, a preseason event held in the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The tight track delivered plenty of entertainment, and of the 50,000 in attendance, it was estimated that 65% took in their first live NASCAR event. After a banner year for viewership, the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum returns to kick-start another season as Joey Logano defends his Cup Series title. Logano also won last year's exhibition and is 8-1 to repeat in the latest 2023 NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Last season's runner-up, Kyle Busch, holds the same 8-1 NASCAR odds. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
Phillymag.com
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum picks, predictions, odds: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson at L.A.
The NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year as the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday. After running at Daytona International Speedway, the exhibition week moved across the country last February and made its debut on the first track NASCAR built inside a stadium. Joey Logano captured the checkered flag in the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and went on to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in five years.
AZFamily
LIVE: Watch as the Kansas City Chiefs deboard in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are deboarding at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, exactly one week from Super Bowl LVII. A lot of hope in the Chiefs is riding on quarterback Pat Mahomes. Mahomes had the throwing pedigree as the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, and his strong arm was evident long before he became the starter at Whitehouse in East Texas.
CBS Sports
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: A look at where Super Bowl LVII will be played, time, location, date, stadium history
Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and the excitement is growing among teams and fans. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to make their second consecutive Super Bowl, but they lost a heartbreaker...
Legendary groundskeeper says this may be his last Super Bowl
As the Chiefs and the Eagles take to the gridiron for Super Bowl 57 next Sunday, there's been one man sitting on the sidelines through every single matchup.
2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds
It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games: Time, TV info and event schedule
The NFL changed things up for the Pro Bowl this year, eliminating the traditional game between the NFC and AFC in favor of a more unique set of events. There were skills competitions held in Las Vegas on Thursday night, including a long drive competition and dodgeball games, and today, things will wrap up with a few more events – including three flag football games.
Big Game Bound takes you to Arizona for Super Bowl Week
Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner and we’ll have comprehensive coverage on Big Game Bound throughout the week as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton will be live on Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center for […]
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where do Chiefs, Eagles games rate on dramatic scale?
With just over a week until Super Bowl 57 kicks off between Chiefs and Eagles, it's time to look back at some past editions. Where will this rank?
Philadelphia-area school district announces delay for day after Eagles play in Super Bowl 57
Win or lose, one Philadelphia-area school district has already decided to let the kids sleep in on the day after the Super Bowl.
Field of work: State Farm Stadium undergoes final preparations for Super Bowl Sunday
GLENDALE -- From fresh green grass to brand new turf, playing surfaces have been at the forefront of NFL headlines this season, and with all eyes on the biggest game of the year, State Farm ...
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Contract talks underway
Smith has reportedly had positive contract negotiations with the Seahawks thus far, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Smith would likely be one of the top signal callers if he were to hit the open market this offseason, but it appears as if the Seahawks would like to avoid that possibility, as talks regarding an extension are seemingly moving in a positive direction. The 32-year-old quarterback put up career-best numbers across the board in his first season as a starter with Seattle, but given this was Smith's first year as a starter since 2014, any extension would likely be of the shorter variety as the team attempts to safeguard itself from any sort of regression.
CBS Sports
Eagles, Jeff Stoutland agree to extension: Run-game coordinator, OL coach had gotten OC interest, per report
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, while simultaneously completing some offseason tasks. On Friday, they reportedly locked down one of their own for the future, agreeing in principle to an extension with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, per ESPN.
CBS Sports
2023 Pro Bowl score: Live updates, highlights, how to watch AFC vs. NFC flag football games
The inaugural Pro Bowl Games wraps up as AFC and NFC stars compete in flag football. Many of the NFL's best players have descended upon Las Vegas for the inaugural Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown. On tap for Sunday are four competitions followed by flag football games showcasing some of the best players from each conference. Three different flag football games will be played, each lasting 20 minutes and counting toward the total score between the NFC and AFC.
