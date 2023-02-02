Moody Leaves Michigan As The Greatest Of All Time

After five seasons at the University of Michigan, kicker Jake Moody owns several impressive program records.

When it comes to the game of football, it's rare for field goal kickers to become superstars at any level. Although it's an important position, you're typically not seeing field goal kicks and extra points during ESPN highlights - unless it's a game-winning/losing situation.

That's definitely not the case for Michigan kicker, Jake Moody.

During the course of his five year career at the University of Michigan, Moody took on a legendary status - earning the nickname "Money Moody". From 2018-2022, Moody was a perfect 148 of 148 in extra points, made 69 of his 84 field goal attempts (82.1 percent), and finished his career with an all-time program best of 355 points.

Put simply, Jake Moody is a Michigan Football legend.

Here's a look at some of the U-M records that now belong to "Money Moody":

Single Game Records

Kick Scoring Points: 19 (2022)

Field Goals Made: 6 (2022)

Single Season Records

Points: 147 (2022)

Field Goals Made: 29 (2022)

Field Goals of 40 yards or more: 10 (2022)

Extra Points: 60 (2022)

Career Records

Points: 355

Field Goals Made: 69

Field Goals of 40 yards or more: 17

Extra Point Percentage: 148/148, 100 percent

Longest Field Goal: 59 yards

You can catch Moody in his final game wearing the winged helmet during the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday in Las Vegas at 8:30 pm ET on the NFL Network.

Moody is currently listed as the No. 4 ranked K/P on Mel Kipers Big Board .