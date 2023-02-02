Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Trade: 'Persona' Problem with Luka Doncic? Mavs Aren’t Dumb
The Mavs are worried about trading for Kyrie Irving while they wait for the next guy who shares an "off-court persona'' with the likes of Dirk and Luka. Hmm. Wonder how long that'll take?
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Ja Morant fires back at Grizzlies haters after Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell brawl
The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Could the Pat Bev Experience finally, mercifully be coming to a close?
Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets
The NBA world was hit with a bombshell on Friday as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade after contract talks hit a standstill. Most of the organization was caught off guard by the whole situation, including Irving’s co-star, Kevin Durant. According to Woj, KD, who is currently injured, was very surprised. Via Talkin’ […] The post Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The real reason Mavs are interested in Kyrie Irving trade
While Kyrie Irving’s problematic history on and off the court are certainly concerning, the Dallas Mavericks have a reason to be interested in the Brooklyn Nets star. The Mavs have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving after he requested a trade from the Nets. According to league sources, Dallas has been interested in acquiring the playmaker since the offseason when he first asked for a move away from Brooklyn, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Apparently, the team believes Jason Kidd can make things work with Kyrie, and Luka Doncic is more than capable of adapting alongside another ball-dominant player.
Kyrie Irving traded to Mavs in shocking blockbuster
The Brooklyn Nets have found a suitor for Kyrie Irving, just days after he formally requested a trade away from the organization. The Nets have sent Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, sources told Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday afternoon. The Mavericks […] The post Kyrie Irving traded to Mavs in shocking blockbuster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Lakers fans lose their minds amid Kyrie Irving trade to Mavs
The basketball world pretty much went into a frenzy after news broke that the Dallas Mavericks had successfully pulled off a blockbuster trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets that will see Kyrie Irving take his talents over to Dallas. This was not the best of news for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, though, as some of them really thought they had a chance to see Kyrie reunite with LeBron James in Hollywood.
James Harden sounds off on Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey-led bench unit after season-high performance
In the Philadelphia 76ers’ road win over the San Antonio Spurs, the bench lineup had a great performance. Joel Embiid and James Harden teamed up to lead the team as they usually do. But this time, the Sixers bench unit had a huge impact thanks in large part to Tyrese Maxey.
Brian Windhorst drops Clippers Kyrie Irving truth bomb that won’t please Lakers
There’s a real chance Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets lands him in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, the best plausible trade offer from their in-arena rivals seems better than the one that would reunite Irving with LeBron James.
Why Lakers’ Kyrie Irving trade offer wasn’t enough for Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the big names linked to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. However, the Nets still decided to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks over the Lakers. The Nets traded Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, two first-round picks and a number...
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade offer pre-Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal
The Los Angeles Lakers came up just short in their effort to trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Now, the Lakers‘ trade offer to the Nets for Irving has been revealed. Los Angeles offered Russell Westbrook and at least one first-round pick to the Nets for Irving, via...
“If that’s your best friend, I don’t want that; give me an enemy” - Kendrick Perkins blasts Kyrie Irving for turning his back on Kevin Durant
Perkins also called Kyrie out for ruining Michael Jordan day with his trade request.
Patrick Beverley brings the ‘smoke’ reacting to Kyrie Irving Nets-Mavs trade
The NBA world is still processing the trade that happened between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, sending guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Of course, we can always count on Twitter to get instant reaction, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is never one […] The post Patrick Beverley brings the ‘smoke’ reacting to Kyrie Irving Nets-Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fires back after Bones Hyland’s friends blast him over latest tweet
There seems to be more trouble for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets than it seems on the surface. Fans started to grow suspicious that there may be more locker room turmoil in the Mile High City than they’re letting on, especially after the Nuggets made second-year guard Bones Hyland available for trade. And Jamal Murray’s Twitter posts only served to add fuel to the fire of the growing drama between the Nuggets’ incumbent starting point guard and his understudy.
