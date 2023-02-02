While Kyrie Irving’s problematic history on and off the court are certainly concerning, the Dallas Mavericks have a reason to be interested in the Brooklyn Nets star. The Mavs have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Irving after he requested a trade from the Nets. According to league sources, Dallas has been interested in acquiring the playmaker since the offseason when he first asked for a move away from Brooklyn, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Apparently, the team believes Jason Kidd can make things work with Kyrie, and Luka Doncic is more than capable of adapting alongside another ball-dominant player.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO