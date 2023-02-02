ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Latest BFI Stats Suggest Britain's Age Of Peak TV May Be Over

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Britain’s age of peak TV may be over, or at the very least plateauing, today’s BFI stats suggest .

Following a year in which many major productions including Bridgerton , Lord of the Rings and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses rolled the cameras, spend on high-end TV nonetheless fell by 4% on last year’s record figure to £4.3B ($5.3B). Both inward investment – shows commissioned by non-UK players – and domestic UK spend fell by a similar amount, with the former accounting for 84% of the total figure.

Although the drop is small, the news is a surprise to a booming industry that had seen a mega 155% rise in 2021 and now accounts for a far bigger slice of the TV/film pie. The slight dip contrasted with a strong year for film, which saw spend grow by an impressive 27%, although local indie film continues to flounder.

In 2020, high-end TV spend dipped dramatically due to the Covid-19 pandemic but in the years prior, it had been rising steadily each year, as the U.S. streamers grew their presence in the UK and took advantage of the nation’s tempting high-end tax credit.

Shows to have entered production in 2022 also included Doctor Who , Netflix ’s final season of Top Boy and the Helena Bonham Carter-starring ITVX tentpole Nolly.

Observers will now be wondering whether the decline is a sign of things to come. With the world entering recession, buyers from across the globe have floated “belt-tightening” and the new wave of streamers, which had shown such a tendency to throw money at international content, are rowing back.

A number of big-money studio spaces have sprung up over the past year in the UK and, while BFI CEO Ben Roberts hailed the “further investment in expanding studio space UK-wide to meet demand,” the bosses of these new outposts may be nervously eyeing today’s stats.

Also notable from this year’s findings was a three-fold increase in co-production spend. As buyers struggle for financing, the likelihood of projects needing to seek multiple producers or co-commissioners from an early stage grows, and this was a constant source of chatter at recent TV markets.

Best of Deadline

Deadline

Netflix Teases Nordic Slate & Julie Andem Talks ‘SKAM Austin’ At TV Drama Vision — Göteborg Film Festival

The Göteborg Film Festival’s series-focused, industry sidebar TV Drama Vision returned this week with two days of talks and panels centered on series production in Europe and the Nordic region. The program featured over 60 on-stage speakers and was dominated by the presence of Netflix, which celebrated its 10th year in the Nordic region late last year. “We had a great year,” Jenny Stjernströmer Björk, VP of Nordic Content at Netflix, said when asked about the streamer’s 2022 Nordic efforts on stage at the Grand Theater in Göteborg. Björk went on to list what she described as some of the streamer’s most successful...
Deadline

London’s Kinoteka Polish Film Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup Including BFI-Backed Jerzy Skolimowski Retrospective

EXCLUSIVE: The Kinoteka Polish Film Festival has set the lineup for its 21st edition, running March 9 — April 27 at venues across London. The festival will open at the Institute of Contemporary Arts with the UK Premiere of Polish filmmaker Damian Kocur’s debut feature, Bread and Salt. Inspired by true events, the pic follows Tymek, a young and talented student of the Warsaw Academy of Music who returns to his provincial hometown for vacation. Upon his return, he discovers that the central meeting point for local youth is a newly created kebab bar. Tymek witnesses a growing conflict between the shop...
Deadline

BBC Hit Drama ‘Happy Valley’ Has Tourists Flocking To Quiet Yorkshire Town

As millions of viewers in the UK prepare to sit down on Sunday evening for the grand finale – and last ever episode – of hit crime drama Happy Valley, one small town will have a special reason to toast the success of this massively popular and critically acclaimed show.  With just 4,500 residents, Hebden Bridge is a pretty market town in West Yorkshire, long known for embracing alternative lifestyles and providing a sanctuary for those wanting to get off the beaten track.  But in recent years, it has become best known as the location for many of the scenes shot in...
Deadline

New Podcasts On The Decline With ‘80% Drop Over Two Years’ – New Data Reveals

New podcasts are on the decline, according to numbers published by data provider Chartr. Analysts of international production figures have revealed that 2022 saw 219,00 podcasts making their debut – a sharp decline on the year before, when 729,000 new titles were released. This was already down on 2020 – peak pandemic lockdown – which saw the launch of 1,109,000 new podcasts. Kate Taylor, the founder of Feast Collective network supporting freelance podcasters, told the UK’’s Guardian:  “It feels like we’re in that ‘difficult second album’ moment now, and of course there’s a lot to worry about. I would say sponsorship is harder...
Deadline

International Insider: UK Production Booms… Sort Of; Star Rukh Khan; ‘Doctor Who’s Regeneration; Inside Channel 4’s Failed Sale; Panahi On Hunger Strike

Hello and welcome back, Insiders. Jesse Whittock here to guide you through another week in film and TV. Onwards to the weekend… UK Production Booms… Sort Of Feeling a little peaky: There was a lot of good news in the BFI’s latest official production spend stats – and some worrying stuff, too. The top line figures for the UK’s film and TV industries were excellent: record spend of £6.3BN ($7.8BN), up more than £600M on the (also record-setting) £5.6BN from 2021. Film production was up a welcome 27% to almost £2BN but high-end TV (HETV) once again provided the lion’s share (£4.3BN), as...
Deadline

Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The report, received by Deadline, also noted Cara was diabetic. The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song...
Deadline

China Spy Balloon Shot Down Over Atlantic, Live Feed Captures Its Plummet Into Ocean

The controversial Chinese balloon that traversed the United States has been shot down. A live feed on YouTube covered the balloon’s plummet from 60,000 feet. The shoot occurred over the Atlantic Ocean just east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and reports indicate that efforts are being made to recover it for study. A full air ground-stop was in effect in the area until 3:30 pm. ET to facilitate the balloon takedown. Political and public pressure to down the balloon mounted in the last few days, with one Congressman calling for an investigation as to why it was allowed to continue on...
Deadline

Serena Williams Forgives Her ‘King Richard’ Film Father Will Smith For That Infamous Oscars Slap

Tennis star Serena Williams is not about to double-fault on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she talked about King Richard, the biopic where Smith played her father and won a Best Actor award moments after shocking the world by slapping host Chris Rock and cursing him. Surprisingly, Williams – who was known for a sometimes volatile temper on the courts – called for compassion and understanding about Smith’s actions. “I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film (honored) after that with Questlove that kind of was...
Deadline

Liam Neeson On The Possibility Of Returning To The ‘Star Wars’ Universe & Playing A Villain In Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman’

Liam Neeson is opening up about if he would make a return to Star Wars or the DC Universe. The Northern Ireland-born actor was part of the prequel Star Wars trilogy where he played Qui-Gon Jinn starting with Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace. With Disney and Disney+ creating a whole universe around those characters, a fan recently asked Neeson if he would “pop up in a spinoff prequel.” “No. Star Wars, no,” he answered the fan during a Men’s Health interview. “As much as I admire them… There’s just so many of them now. So I’ve lost track,...
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Has Made A New Hit Of Linda Ronstadt’s 53-Year-Old Song ’Long Long Time’ – All Because Seth Rudetsky Knows Everything

Two years ago to this very day, Seth Rudetsky, the Broadway composer, musician, podcaster, host of a show on SiriusXM radio, fundraiser, musical cruise host, conveyer of pop culture trivia and, now, “source music consultant,” received a text from Craig Mazin, the screenwriter, director and producer. Mazin was friends with Ted Griffin, who is married to Sutton Foster, who knows, as does seemingly everybody else in musical theater, Rudetsky. “I get this text,” Sudetsky remembers, “in all capital letters, saying IT’S EMMY AND GOLDEN GLOBE AWARD WINNING CRAIG MAZIN. STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING. I NEED YOUR HELP.” Specifically, Mazin needed a song...
Deadline

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos’ “New Lie” About ‘Spider-Man’ Musical & Donald Trump

Colin Jost and Michael Che returned to Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and took several swipes at George Santos and Donald Trump. Related Story ‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Pedro Pascal Spoofs 'The Last Of Us' In Trailer For Apocalyptic Mario Kart Prestige Drama Series Che introduced the first Santos joke of the night recalling that the congressman was stepping aside from his committees “to avoid distraction.” “‘The last...
Deadline

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Dolly Parton Was An Uncredited Producer On ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar is talking about how Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. During a visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Gellar was asked about Parton being an uncredited producer on the show she starred in for seven seasons. “Yes, little known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” she said on the NBC late-night show. “We never saw her [but] we’d get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn’t even know who I am.’ And then one day, someone asked her about it, and she...
Deadline

Broadway‘s ‘Room’: First-Look Video And Photo Of Adrienne Warren In Stage Adaptation Of Acclaimed Novel And Film

EXCLUSIVE: When the announcement was made in January that Emma Donoghue had developed a play (with music) of her bestselling novel Room and the acclaimed film that followed – and that the play was heading to Broadway – plenty of New Yorkers were filled with questions (Londoners and Canadians had already seen the show). Some of the answers might be addressed in a new trailer and first-look photo provided exclusively to Deadline. How can a stage play (with music) adapt a tale of such a troubled, harrowing story of domestic abuse, with its downbeat claustrophobia and mental cruelty, translate to...
Deadline

Melinda Dillon Dies: ‘Close Encounters’, ‘A Christmas Story’ & ‘Absence Of Malice’ Actress Was 83

Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Absence of Malice who also played Ralphie’s mom in A Christmas Story, has died. She was 83. Her family said she died January 9 in Los Angeles but did not give other details. Dillon probably is best known for playing a mother whose young son is abducted by the aliens in Steven Spielberg’s 1977 epic Close Encounters of the Third Kind. She and Roy (Richard Dreyfuss) inexplicably are drawn to Devils Tower in Wyoming as they struggle to make sense of what has happened to them. She...
Deadline

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’s Edward Berger Launches Production Outfit & Partners With Fremantle

Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger has launched a production outfit and struck a first-look deal with Fremantle. Berger has forged Nine Hours with partner Luke Rivett (The Tomorrow Man) and producer Jeanne Tremsal (So Long Daddy, See You in Hell) and the indie will make global TV and film projects. Fremantle will house Nine Hours’ TV projects for the next two years as well as being given second-look access to Berger’s new film pipeline. Berger is fresh off the back of nine Oscar nominations for critically-acclaimed Netflix adaptation All Quiet on the Western Front , which has...
Deadline

Viola Davis Now An ‘EGOT’ After Grammy Win

Viola Davis has joined the coveted circle of those who have won an Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy, picking up the “G” in the “EGOT” title today as part of the pre-telecast for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Davis earned the Grammy for her audiobook memoir, Finding Me. “It has just been such a journey,” Davis said while accepting the award. “I just EGOT!” Only 18 people have achieved the status, and Davis is the fourth Black person alongside Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Jennifer Hudson to win all four.  Davis already has an Oscar, two Tony’s and an Emmy. “I wrote this...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Turns Around A “Breaking News” Cold Open Featuring Interview With The Fallen Chinese Balloon

Saturday Night Live quickly turned around a sketch that riffed on the U.S. military’s takedown of the Chinese balloon earlier in the day Saturday, skewering the national obsession over suspected spy craft. Related Story Woody Harrelson To Host 'Saturday Night Live' For Fifth Time Related Story 'SNL's Weekend Update Takes Swipes At George Santos' "New Lie" About 'Spider-Man' Musical & Donald Trump Related Story 'Saturday Night Live': Sarah Paulson & Pedro Pascal Play Teachers In Love In Sketch Poking Fun At TikTok Fan Edits Just hours after cable news covered the missile strike that sent the balloon into ocean waters off the coast of South Carolina, SNL...
Deadline

Channel 4: Inside The Doomed Sale Of A Crown Jewel Of British Television

There was a moment in November when Channel 4’s senior executives breathed a sigh of relief. Seated at the top table of Channel 4’s 40th birthday party, Chief Executive Alex Mahon was flanked by her friend Elisabeth Murdoch and doyens of UK broadcasting, including BBC Director-General Tim Davie and Carolyn McCall, ITV’s Chief Executive. They were raising a glass to a British success story in a rare public display of unity.  On the same table was Thérèse Coffey, a senior government minister who had survived three prime ministers in the space of little more than three months. Her presence at the V&A...
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Actor Eleonora Romandini Signs With Stride Management

EXCLUSIVE: Italian actress Eleonora Romandini, known in the U.S. for her role as Isabella, a concierge in HBO’s The White Lotus, has signed with Stride Management for representation. Romandini shares a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series for her role as Isabella, the object of hotel manager Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) affection on Season 2 of The White Lotus, created, written, directed and executive produced by Mike White. A graduate of the 09 Academy in Milan in law, Romandini’s Italian series credits include RAI’s Il paradiso delle Signore and the short film Mythe Dior, directed by Matteo Garrone....
Deadline

Elon Musk’s Twitter To Start Charging Businesses $1K A Month To Keep Gold Checkmark – Report

Elon Musk continues to look for ways to make Twitter profitable and make back his investment. The new strategy takes aim at businesses and their brands on the social media platform. Well-known brands received a golden checkmark to distinguish them from the blue checkmarks, which now means they are subscribers of Twitter Blue. The gold checkmark meant that Twitter “verified” the business as legitimate. However, with the change, if brands want to keep their golden checkmark they will have to pay $1,000 a month, according to a report from The Information. Social media expert Matt Navarra shared a screenshot of an alleged e-mail...
Deadline

Deadline

