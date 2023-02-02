For the second year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series will open its season in Los Angeles. The 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday and will consist of seven races. There are four heats, followed by two last-chance qualifiers, before the feature NASCAR at the Coliseum 2023 race with 27 drivers. While this is a non-points event, it serves as a warmup to the 2023 Daytona 500 in two weeks. Defending Busch Clash champion and Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, is among four drivers listed as 8-1 in the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson are 8-1, while nine drivers have 12-1 NASCAR odds or shorter. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO