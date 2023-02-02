Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
NASCAR Clash 2023 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Coliseum exhibition race
After a frigid winter, the NASCAR Cup Series is back. And it's opening its newest campaign with a little California love. The Clash, the annual event that marks the start of race season, will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There are certainly worse places for drivers, crews and fans to be in early February.
Clash Qualifying Order: February 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR qualifying order for the Clash at the Coliseum; Practice groups included. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to unload in Los Angeles, California at the 1/4-mile LA Coliseum. View the 2023 qualifying order for the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum below. Clash...
Popculture
NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Busch Light Clash
NASCAR is back for the 2023 season. While the season doesn't officially start until later this month, the drivers are back together for an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 2023 Busch Light Clash will start tonight, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and air on Fox.
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum picks, predictions, odds: Legendary NASCAR expert fading Kyle Larson at L.A.
The NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year as the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday. After running at Daytona International Speedway, the exhibition week moved across the country last February and made its debut on the first track NASCAR built inside a stadium. Joey Logano captured the checkered flag in the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and went on to win his second NASCAR Cup Series championship in five years.
Unhappy Christopher Bell Doesn’t Hold Back Feelings and Calls Out Joe Gibbs for Taking Away Something From Him That Late Son Coy Had Encouraged Him to Do
Christopher Bell had a NASCAR Cup Series season in 2022, where he went from the young gun with potential at Joe Gibbs Racing to “the guy.” That’s what happens when you record the first multi-win season of your career with three victories, or the same number of times your teammates combined to find Victory Lane all year.
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model releases surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.
For the second year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series will open its season in Los Angeles. The 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday and will consist of seven races. There are four heats, followed by two last-chance qualifiers, before the feature NASCAR at the Coliseum 2023 race with 27 drivers. While this is a non-points event, it serves as a warmup to the 2023 Daytona 500 in two weeks. Defending Busch Clash champion and Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, is among four drivers listed as 8-1 in the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson are 8-1, while nine drivers have 12-1 NASCAR odds or shorter. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
ng-sportingnews.com
NASCAR lineup for Clash at the Coliseum: Starting order, pole for 2023 exhibition race in L.A.
NASCAR is back after a three-month break, as drivers and teams gear up for the 2023 season with the Clash at the Coliseum Sunday in Los Angeles. The annual exhibition race, now in its second year in California after decades at Daytona, serves to whet the appetite of race fans ahead of the traditional season opener in two weeks.
ringsidenews.com
The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
Joe Gibbs Racing statement on Coy Gibbs passing; Hamlin clarifies
Denny Hamlin translated the statement from Joe Gibbs Racing into blunt form. 20-year-old Ty Gibbs is set to enter his debut season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’ll drive the No. 54 (formerly No. 18) for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the statements from Joe Gibbs Racing and Denny Hamlin...
Tony Stewart Is in Midseason Form, Zinging Himself While Discussing Kyle Larson
Whether he’s driving, acting in his role as a team owner, or doing race commentary, no one in NASCAR matches Tony Stewart when it comes to stirring things up. Stewart sparred with a rival driver in the SRX Series and railed at NASCAR for penalties assessed to Stewart-Haas Racing last year. He kicked off his 2023 role as a race analyst by landing a shot that landed squarely – on himself.
WATCH: Kevin Harvick Edges Out Chase Elliott For Spot in Busch Light Clash Final
The Busch Light Clash is bumping and grinding in these heats. Heat 2 was rowdy as Kevin Harvick edged past Chase Elliott. It was a classic case of The Closer doing what he does best. This quarter-mile track lends itself to bumping and aggressive driving. The top five in each...
Ty Gibbs catches fire in NASCAR Clash practice (Video)
NASCAR Next Gen fire issues return for the 2023 season. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. A 1/4-mile asphalt oval has been constructed inside the LA Coliseum and it hosts the exhibition event. Watch the Ty Gibbs fire video below. In the opening practice round, Ty Gibbs has light...
Fox Sports Unveils Expansive 2023 Daytona Speedweeks Broadcaster Lineup, Highlighted by Network’s 20th Daytona 500
Looking ahead to its 20th DAYTONA 500 in its 23rd consecutive season of NASCAR coverage, FOX Sports today announces its premier broadcaster lineup for the 2023 Daytona Speedweeks and NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, highlighted by a slate of veteran FOX NASCAR voices and a proven, compelling rotation of guest analysts.
Denny Hamlin Predicts He'll Get Four Wins This Year as He Chases Major NASCAR Milestone
Denny Hamlin has his sights set on 60. Sixty NASCAR Cup Series wins, to be exact. During a segment on his new Dirty Mo Media podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, which is set to officially air on February 6, the longtime Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner dished on the motivation behind the self-set milestone that he'll likely be chasing over the next few years.
AJ Allmendinger Starts With Bulletin Board Inspiration From Trevor Bayne, Who’s Having a Bad Week
A hot take on AJ Allmendinger is as chilly as current prospects for Trevor Bayne doing much racing this season. It seems the former Daytona 500 champion is having a bad week on the eve of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Job prospects for Trevor Bayne are fading. There’s...
NBC Sports
NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024
LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
Kevin Harvick Tips His Hand on His Busch Light Clash Strategy With His Frank Reaction To Last Year’s Race
The Kevin Harvick farewell tour starts Sunday with the shortest, slowest race of the NASCAR season. The Busch Light Clash won’t count in the Cup Series standings, but that doesn’t make it any less fun for Harvick, who’ll retire at the end of the season. In fact,...
