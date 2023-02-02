The Five Best Sneakers Releasing This Weekend

Ranking the top five sneakers releasing the first weekend of February 2023.

After a slight lull in sneaker releases to start the new year, brands are back in action to start February. Starting today, a wide selection of shoes is hitting shelves in varying quantities and price points.

As always, our goal is to be inclusive and curate lists catering to sneakerheads at every level. Below is our list of the five best sneakers releasing the first weekend of February.

Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Wild Berry'

A detailed look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Nike

Release Date: Thursday, February 2.

Product Description: Nike collaborated with Undefeated to reimagine one of the brand's most recognizable shoes in dazzling colors with a premium leather upper.

How to Buy: The Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Wild Berry' is available now while supplies last. Consumers can purchase these shoes on Nike SNKRS for $160.

Air Jordan 2 'Lucky Green'

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 2. Nike

Release Date: Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Product Description: The Air Jordan 2 has aged like a fine wince since its debut in 1986. The luxurious silhouette features a faux lizard skin upper, sleek lines, and no Swoosh logos to maintain the minimalist elegance and refined look of the original.

How to Buy: Fans of the Air Jordan 2 'Lucky Green' can purchase the old-school basketball shoe for $175 on Nike's website .

Air Jordan 5 'Aqua'

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 5. Nike

Release Date: Friday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Product Description: The 'Aqua' colorway, synonymous with the Air Jordan 8, has been applied to the Air Jordan 5. The shoes feature a black suede upper with hints of teal, silver, and gold strategically placed on the unmistakable silhouette.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Air Jordan 5 'Aqua' for $200 on Nike SNKRS while supplies last.

New Balance Fresh Foam BB 'Virtual'

A detailed look at the New Balance Fresh Foam BB. New Balance

Release Date: Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Product Description: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine made headlines when he debuted New Balance's latest performance basketball shoe in Paris last month. The launch colorway quickly sold out, but it did not take long for New Balance to come back with more heat for the hardwood.

How to Buy: Athletes can purchase the New Balance Fresh Foam BB in the 'Virtual' colorway for $130 on New Balance's website while supplies last.

AJKO 1 x Union 'Navy'

A detailed look at the AJKO 1 x Union. Nike

Release Date: Saturday, February 4, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Product Description: Jordan Brand is once again teaming up with Union to drop a highly-anticipated collaboration. The AJKO 1 x Union will drop in a navy colorway (seen above) and an all-white colorway.

How to Buy: Shoppers can try their luck on the 'Navy' and 'White' colorways on the Nike SNKRS app. The retail price is $150 for people lucky enough to purchase these shoes before they inevitably sell out.

