East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
House fire claims life of Texarkana woman
Texarkana, Texas, police and firefighters worked the scene around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Jerome Street. Firefighters pulled the elderly woman from the burning residence and attempted resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Police and firefighters are still looking into the cause of the blaze. Police arrived on...
Hooks Man Dead After Lengthy Standoff with Police
Police arrived on scene after calls were made about the man threatening utility workers with a gun. "On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 9:54 am the Hooks Police Department, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a subject pointing a gun at utility workers. Officers were advised by SWEPCO employees that they had been threatened by a subject at 112 W. 22nd street and that the subject had pointed a gun at them.
Ouachita County Drug Court hosting Warrant Amnesty/Forgiveness Program until February 25th
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Drug Court will be participating in a Warrant Amnesty/Forgiveness Program until February 25, 2023. Anyone who has an outstanding warrant from the Ouachita County Drug Court can have that warrant canceled or recalled by reporting to Agent Mashall during regular business hours at the Probation Office. Authorities […]
Miller County seeking suspect in property theft
39-year-old Alvino Luna Jr. is a Hispanic male who stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 235 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information of Luna’s whereabouts should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
Jerry Hopper arraigned in Polk County Circuit Court on charges including Second Degree Murder
Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer released the follow today concerning the arraignment of Jerry Hopper of Cove on multiple charges, including Second Degree Murder. "Jerry Hopper, age 46, of Cove, Arkansas was arraigned in the Polk County Circuit Court on the following charges:. Count 1-Murder in the 2nd degree. Count...
Police: 1 dead in Hot Springs house fire
Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said that a Friday afternoon house fire claimed the life of a resident.
Valentines’ baskets to be sent to elderly, low income individuals through Operation Love Drop
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Operation Love Drop is underway in Texarkana, Arkansas but to make this charity event a success, community help is needed. Boxes of hygiene items continue to come in at the Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center. This is a result of team effort from the city and a local church. Vickie Lacy is the director of Operation Love Drop.
Texarkana Police Arrest 71 Year old Grandmother & Grandson For Deadly Conduct
Wow, just wow. Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a 71-year-old grandmother from Texarkana along with her grandson for deadly conduct. It all happened Tuesday morning January 31 when TTDP arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and her 16-year-old son at her home on Casteel Street. Sanders' grandson got into a fight with...
Missing man from DeKalb area returned home safe
33-year-old Richard Whitaker was reported missing by his family around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon. It was believed that Whitaker was on foot and heading towards the New Boston area. Whitaker was found around 7 a.m. this morning in New Boston, and was picked up by his family. Police arrived on...
Elderly woman killed in East Texas house fire
TEXARKANA, Texas — An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Texarkana. According go the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD), the fire broke out in the 100 block of Jerome St., Thursday around 5:20 p.m. The TTPD says firefighters pulled and elderly woman from the burning house...
Hope PD posts arrest records for last week of January
On January 24, 2023 at approximately 1:18pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Eliezer Reyes, 28, of Grand Rapids, MI. Mr. Reyes was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The arrest occurred in the 2100 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Reyes was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Trial underway for man accused of killing girlfriend
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial is underway for an east Texas man accused of killing his girlfriend. Travis Turner is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. Garrett was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence in the 6200 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana.
Broken Bow schools evacuate students after bomb threat
BROKEN BOW, Okla. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Broken Bow Public School announced on social media Friday morning that students are evacuating campus because of a bomb threat. The Broken Bow High School and middle school evacuated the building just before noon and relocated students to the First Assembly of God Church at 1501 S Park Dr. in Broken Bow.
Hidden no more: Arkansas entertainer Ketty Lester
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grammy nominations are just as honorable as winning the actual award. But, can you imagine not even knowing you were nominated until decades later?. Reyvoda Frierson was born and raised in Hope, Arkansas. However, much of the world knows her as Ketty Lester. She topped...
