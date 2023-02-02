Read full article on original website
Related
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
World
On Myanmar's coup anniversary, revolutionaries ask: Where is Western help?
Myanmar revolutionaries increasingly view Ukraine's resistance with envy. As they fight the military government — which seized power on Feb. 1 two years in 2021, we might achieve victory. On the second anniversary of Myanmar's military coup, revolutionary fighters fear they'll never get what they're actually begging for: MANPADS, shoulder-mounted missiles that can take down fighter jets. Myanmar's air force is supplied by Russia, which just delivered two new combat jets. Despite stunning gains on the ground, resistance fighters worry they'll never succeed against a Russian-armed air force. Guerrillas now say the fate of the war may depend on whether the West supplies missiles — as they once did to Afghan mujahideen in the 1980s, as they do now to Ukraine's army. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
Militia is fighting back against Myanmar military government with makeshift weapons
CNN's Ivan Watson offers a rare look inside Myanmar two years after a military coup ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
'Mom, please just kill me': A world looks away from Myanmar's descent into horror
Two years after the military seized power in a bloody coup, Myanmar is being rocked by violence and instability in a conflict the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the country says "has been forgotten" by the international community.
Fury as 'neutral' South Africa announces 'immoral' joint wargames with Russia and China
After months of placating Russia's butchery in Ukraine, Cyril Ramaphosa has ditched his supposed 'neutrality' to the war by hosting the naval drills next month.
Putin-Linked Mercenary Leader Says Many Ukrainian Soldiers Defected To Russia Since December: 'Were Forced To Fight'
The chief of a group linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin said several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have defected to Russia since mid-December. What Happened: Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia," told Tass that the transitions have become "a regular occurrence in the Zaporizhzhia direction." "The...
Russian military chiefs are losing patience with Putin and could soon turn on him in a coup, former aide predicts
Russian military commanders are growing frustrated, laying the groundwork for a potential revolt, Abbas Gallyamov said.
Russia's Communists Take to the Streets Demanding Putin Be Ousted
At least 100 people in Moscow marked the 99th anniversary of the death of former Soviet leader Lenin.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Lula confronts Brazil military's pro-Bolsonaro lean with carrot and stick
BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken a carrot-and-stick approach to asserting authority over Brazil's armed forces and containing sympathies in the barracks for his predecessor after violent unrest in the capital this month. On Saturday, Lula fired the army commander for not following...
The Jewish Press
Human Rights Watch: Ukraine Regularly Fires Banned Land Mines into Russian-Controlled Territory
Human Rights Watch on Tuesday issued a report titled, “Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians – Ukraine Should Investigate Forces’ Apparent Use; Russian Use Continues,” urging Ukraine to “investigate its military’s apparent use of thousands of rocket-fired antipersonnel landmines in and around the eastern city of Izium when Russian forces occupied the area.”
France Is Considering Transferring Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine
Crown CopyrightThe Ukrainian Air Force says that talks also involve the possible transfer of advanced Rafale multirole fighter jets.
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
US News and World Report
Reactions to the Death of Former Pakistan President Musharraf
(Reuters) -Following are reactions to the death on Sunday of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf:. FAWAD CHAUDHRY, A FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE AND CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY. "He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that...
Video Shows Russian Ammo Depot Obliterated by Strike: Ukraine
The video shared by Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Twitter had received 65,000 views as of early Wednesday afternoon.
She joined the women’s protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now she’s wants the UK to take her in
On 15 August 2021, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Two days later, Behishta joined the movement to resist them.A television journalist for Afghan broadcaster Noor TV, she had made a career from being outspoken on women’s rights and attracted criticism for her views.There was the time in 2018 when she decided to run a programme on virginity testing, a barbaric practice where women are subjected to a faux medical procedure to determine their virginity. Her critics rang in to complain that such a topic was being discussed in an Islamic country.Or the time when she ran a civil...
France 24
Western allies seize Iran arms shipment bound for Yemen's rebels
An operation by Western allies reportedly led by France seized a boatload of weapons and ammunition allegedly being sent to Yemen from Iran last month, the US military said. More than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 anti-tank guided missiles were recovered in the January 15 operation in the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.
Family says Sudan freed man convicted of killing US diplomat
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities have released a man convicted of the 2008 killing of a U.S. diplomat in a drive-by shooting in the capital, Khartoum, his family said Tuesday. The release followed a 2020 deal between Sudan and the Trump administration that included compensation settlements for killings of Americans.
Russia-Ukraine war live: France to send extra howitzers; military casualties from both sides ‘total 200,000’
Western official at military briefing says similar number of people killed and wounded on each side
Iran acknowledges "tens of thousands" still detained for protests
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for "tens of thousands" of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, part of a yearly pardoning the supreme leader does before the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, comes as authorities have yet to say how many people they detained in the demonstrations. State media also published a list of caveats over the order that would disqualify those with ties abroad or...
qcnews.com
Ukraine defense minister expects help from West on warplanes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister expressed confidence Sunday that Western allies would agree to the country’s latest weapons request — warplanes to fight off Russian forces that invaded nearly a year ago. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference in Kyiv that Ukraine...
Comments / 0