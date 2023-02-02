Myanmar revolutionaries increasingly view Ukraine's resistance with envy. As they fight the military government — which seized power on Feb. 1 two years in 2021, we might achieve victory. On the second anniversary of Myanmar's military coup, revolutionary fighters fear they'll never get what they're actually begging for: MANPADS, shoulder-mounted missiles that can take down fighter jets. Myanmar's air force is supplied by Russia, which just delivered two new combat jets. Despite stunning gains on the ground, resistance fighters worry they'll never succeed against a Russian-armed air force. Guerrillas now say the fate of the war may depend on whether the West supplies missiles — as they once did to Afghan mujahideen in the 1980s, as they do now to Ukraine's army. The World's Patrick Winn reports.

4 DAYS AGO