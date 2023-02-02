Read full article on original website
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Melissa Wood, DNP, began her role as chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center on Jan. 30. Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., has appointed Vasantha Kondamudi, MD, as chief...
Washington clinic names new chief medical officer
Jessica McHugh, MD, has been tapped to become the new chief medical officer of MultiCare Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, Wash., effective immediately. She had been serving in this role on an interim basis since August. Dr. McHugh joined Rockwood in 2019 as a primary medical care director and family physician,...
7 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are seven hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Nannette Berensen, PharmD, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. 2. Thomas Rhodes was named COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's River Region. 3. David Byrd, group COO of...
6 health systems shuffling leadership, operations
Ongoing financial challenges, increased efficiency at the executive level and the need to move more quickly with strategic decisions are some of the key reasons health systems across the country are restructuring operations and leadership teams. Here are six systems shuffling executive leaders or restructuring operations that Becker's Hospital Review...
Innovative champion and cardiologist Dr. Kenneth Johnson dies at 97
Kenneth Johnson, MD, a cardiologist, U.S. Navy veteran and innovative champion of bringing modern medicine to underserved areas, died Jan. 28 at 97, the Legacy reported. Dr. Johnson bridged the worlds of academic medicine and public health, according to his obituary. He served as a clinical professor of cardiology at New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University; director of medicine and epidemiology at the Atomic Bomb Casualty Commission in Japan, a U.S. government-funded agency overseeing the medical needs of survivors of the 1945 bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki; associate professor of medicine and director of epidemiological research at New York City-based Weill Medical College; and a full professor of medicine at Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth Medical School, where he established the Department of Community Medicine.
Florida hospital takes down IT systems, diverts patients amid IT security issue
Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare is canceling outpatient procedures, non-emergency surgical procedures and diverting ambulances as it deals with an IT security issue. On Feb. 2, Tallahassee said it took its IT systems offline after it detected an IT security issue. As of Feb. 3, the health system will be following...
Yale AI predicted physician turnover with 97% accuracy: study
Yale researchers found a machine-learning program could predict which physicians would leave the job and identified four variables that lead to high departure risk. The study, published Feb. 1 in the journal PLOS One, analyzed electronic health records for 319 physicians representing 26 medical specialities over a 34-month period. Data included time physicians spent using EHRs, clinical productivity measures such as patient volume, and physician demographics, including age and length of employment. During the analysis period, 13.8 percent of physicians departed.
The unique challenges of cybersecurity at a children's hospital: Q&A with CISO Stoddard Manikin
A strong cybersecurity posture has become a top concern for healthcare executives in recent years, as massive systems suffer data breaches and cybercriminal organizations target healthcare organizations hoping for financial payout or to damage a geopolitical rival. To learn more about the complicated world of healthcare cybersecurity, Becker's interviewed Stoddard...
Why the mpox outbreak only lasted 6 months: 3 notes for future infection crises
The highly infectious mpox virus, formerly called monkeypox, was declared a public health emergency in August and ended Jan. 31 thanks to an aggressive, highly coordinated public response, ABC News reported Feb. 2. In August, more than 450 people tested positive every day, with more than 30,000 cases and 28...
8 bills tackling healthcare violence
As the American Hospital Association advocates for national protections for healthcare workers facing violence and intimidation, here are eight pending legal efforts aimed at ensuring safety for this sector's employees. 1. Federal: 35 legislators co-sponsor a bill introduced in February 2021 called the Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and...
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital names CEO
Valencia, Calif.-based Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has named Kevin Klockenga its next president and CEO. Mr. Klockenga most recently served Renton, Wash.-based Providence as CEO and system executive vice president for its Northern California region, according to a Feb. 2 news release shared with Becker's. He will assume his new role March 13.
Up to 56% of adults have received inappropriate antibiotics for bacterial infections: study
Up to 56 percent of U.S. adults received inappropriate antibiotics for common bacterial respiratory infections between 2016 and 2018, according to findings from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis. Researchers used a commercial database to analyze claims data for adults aged 18 to 64 who had an outpatient diagnosis...
Eye drops linked to bacterial infections recalled: 6 things to know
The manufacturer of EzriCare Artificial Tears, which has been linked to a drug-resistant bacteria outbreak, is recalling the over-the-counter eye drops, The New York Times reported Feb. 2. The CDC advised people to stop using the eye drops after it infected 55 people in 12 states. One person has died...
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
Coding complexities that are costing your practice and how to document them correctly
What’s the difference between M51.09 and M51.04? It’s just one number, right? Well, for these two ICD-10 codes, that one number means the difference between a specified and unspecified code. It also likely means the difference between getting a first-pass denial on your claim from a payer and getting reimbursed.
Remove fallopian tubes to prevent ovarian cancer, research group says
The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance is recommending an aggressive ovarian cancer prevention strategy: Remove a patient's fallopian tubes if that person is undergoing pelvic surgery, The Washington Post reported Feb. 2. The practice would apply to women, transgender men or nonbinary people at average risk who do not plan to...
Pennsylvania governor looks to streamline nurse licensing process
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Jan. 31 signed an executive order aimed at reducing wait times for issuing licenses for professionals across the state, including nurses. "I just signed my fourth executive order to upgrade Pennsylvania’s permitting, licensing and certification processes — which includes a money-back guarantee for applicants that don't get a response by a certain date," the governor tweeted Jan. 31.
Busy January kicks off 2023 M&A activity: 13 transactions to note
Here are 13 major hospital and healthcare merger and acquisition deals from January:. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Southeast Health signed a letter of intent Jan. 31 to merge with Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, a 42-hospital system. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System signed an agreement Jan. 24 to merge...
Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
St. Joseph's/Candler reports profit in fiscal 2023
Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler Health System reported net income of $9.2 million for the six months ending Dec. 31, 2022. Higher expenses and investment losses helped reduce the net income total from $26.4 million in the same period in 2021. Income from operations totaled $6.1 million in 2022, down from $17.6 million in 2021, with 2022 expenses totaling $434.6 million versus $415.7 million in 2021.
