Seattle, WA

Som Dutt

What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

How Much Is Enough? Seattle Salary Demands

Seattle, Washington is one of the most thriving cities in the United States, with a robust economy and a thriving tech industry. However, with the high cost of living, it can be challenging to determine what salary you need to live comfortably in the city. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the salary demands in Seattle and what it takes to make ends meet.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Boat Show brings enthusiasts to Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Boat buyers and dreamers are converging on the Lumen Field Even Center for the Seattle Boat Show, which runs through Feb. 11. Nobody boats like those in the Puget Sound area. “We are the largest boat show on the West Coast,” George Harris of the Northwest Marine...
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

What is Seattle Washington famous for?

What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State

Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Boat Show one of several events bringing in tax dollars

SEATTLE — Non-boaters might not see the benefit of the Seattle Boat Show, which kicked off Friday and they may not stop to think about the revenue being generated there which benefits all of King County. "Community events add vitality and economic activity for our community. They’re hugely important,"...
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
SEATTLE, WA
architizer.com

Tomo (Deleted) // Graypants (Deleted)

Text description provided by the architects. The client is a well-known, award-winning chef, who deliberately chose a developing neighborhood– rather than opting for downtown, he aimed to provide a location for new visitors. The client named the restaurant Tomo after his grandmother, Tomoko, and the Japanese “tomodachi”, meaning ‘friend’. Friendship and familial connection is a throughline in how the restaurant approaches both its service and its place in a developing area south of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
WASHINGTON STATE
monitordaily.com

First Citizens Bank Arranges $65.7MM in Financing for Apartment Development

First Citizens Bank‘s real estate finance group, part of the CIT division, served as lead arranger on $65.7 million in financing to MainStreet Property Group for the development of The Spark Apartments, a 211-unit, Class A multifamily project in Redmond, WA. All amenities support The Spark Apartment’s mission to...
REDMOND, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Pump track coming to Jennings Nature Park in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash., February 4, 2023—Want to get the deets about the pump track coming to Marysville this year? Come to an open house February 9 to review design plans and talk with staff. Thursday, Feb. 9, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Armar Rd. A pump track consists of...
MARYSVILLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Moving on Homelessness as Encampments Drop

Seattle is putting its money where it’s mouth is on homelessness. The city’s action plan surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and supportive housing. The city counted a total of 2,065 units of housing for the homeless. The city is spending $153.7 million on homelessness response this year. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is allocated the biggest portion with $96.9 million in 2023. The big deal is the drop in the number of tents.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington state bills aim to improve wildfire preparation

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state has seen intense wildfires over the past few years, but last year Seattle was home to the world's worst air quality because of wildfires from not only the Evergreen State but also surrounding states. Several bills have been introduced to bring in funding to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Officials seek answers from USPS on missing mail in western Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Persistent problems with the post office continue in western Washington and across the country. Dennis Fleck, who has been documenting problems with mail delivery at his house and throughout his Bellevue neighborhood, is looking for answers. “I had signed up for Informed Delivery and that’s how...
BELLEVUE, WA

