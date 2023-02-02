Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
beckershospitalreview.com
Some Oregon hospitals mum on crisis standards of care
As the tripledemic raged in late 2022 and hospitals met capacity, Oregon regulators told hospitals in mid-December they could run with fewer nurses and reduced standards of patient care without telling patients, according to news outlet Lund Report. In November and early December, Oregon hospitals — like the rest of...
Detroit News
Activists protest FDA abortion pill policy at Michigan pharmacies
At least 30 anti-abortion activists gathered Saturday afternoon at various pharmacies in Michigan to protest the Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill when prescribed by a certified prescriber. South Lyon resident Monica Miller helped organize a protest of 15 people outside...
wkzo.com
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
Health care workers should look for signs of human trafficking, Michigan doctor says
Nearly 88% of human trafficking survivors report accessing health care services during their trafficking situation, according to a nonprofit advocacy group known as the Polaris Project. That statistic could be surprising. However, it’s appropriate – if not a slight underestimate – once people start to understand what trafficking looks like,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Fresh off $100M from CVS, Carbon Health starts new virtual, remote monitoring program
Fresh off a $100 million infusion from CVS, hybrid care company Carbon Health has begun rolling out a program that remotely monitors and provides virtual care to patients in Massachusetts. The Connective Care initiative sets goals with patients, who are then monitored via data that's self-reported or captured from devices...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford, Fairview CEOs address 6 looming merger concerns
Bill Gassen, CEO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, and James Hereford, CEO of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services, responded to questions about their organizations' proposed merger in an interview with NBC affiliate KARE11. Nurses' unions, the University of Minnesota and even the state's attorney general have pushed back against the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Arizona nursing school at risk of losing accreditation
After undergoing an investigation one year ago that led to the surrendering of its nursing program license in September, Aspen University in Phoenix is now being asked to show why its accreditation should not be revoked altogether, ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported Feb. 2. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission issued the...
Proposed bill aims to expand access involving Child Protective Services laws in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice. On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services. Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents. Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death. RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldWhile Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step...
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
beckershospitalreview.com
Indiana hospitals lost $72M in 2022
In 2022, Indiana hospitals lost $72 million as inflation and rising labor costs put pressure on the state's healthcare institutions, Indiana Public Radio reported Feb. 3. The state's hospitals' total operating income fell $1.2 billion below pre-pandemic levels, according to a financial analysis shared by the Indiana Hospital Association at a press conference Feb. 1. The news comes as state lawmakers propose bills to tackle rising healthcare costs in Indiana; some of the legislation aimed at hospital billing practices has been opposed by the Indiana Hospital Association.
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy
On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
drydenwire.com
New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud
MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
WLNS
Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth
SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
beckershospitalreview.com
Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
beckershospitalreview.com
Washington hospital facing possible legal action for closure of maternity unit
The Washington Department of Health is considering legal action against Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital, as the state believes the hospital's closure of its maternity ward is a violation of the hospital's certificate of need, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported Feb. 2. When the hospital requested a certificate of need in 2017,...
beckershospitalreview.com
California medical clinic to pay $26M to settle misreported income allegations
Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista has agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations that it underreported its income, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Former executives at Clinica Sierra Vista knowingly submitted false information in financial reports made to California and received...
