Michigan State

beckershospitalreview.com

Some Oregon hospitals mum on crisis standards of care

As the tripledemic raged in late 2022 and hospitals met capacity, Oregon regulators told hospitals in mid-December they could run with fewer nurses and reduced standards of patient care without telling patients, according to news outlet Lund Report. In November and early December, Oregon hospitals — like the rest of...
OREGON STATE
Detroit News

Activists protest FDA abortion pill policy at Michigan pharmacies

At least 30 anti-abortion activists gathered Saturday afternoon at various pharmacies in Michigan to protest the Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill when prescribed by a certified prescriber. South Lyon resident Monica Miller helped organize a protest of 15 people outside...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan

Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Sanford, Fairview CEOs address 6 looming merger concerns

Bill Gassen, CEO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, and James Hereford, CEO of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services, responded to questions about their organizations' proposed merger in an interview with NBC affiliate KARE11. Nurses' unions, the University of Minnesota and even the state's attorney general have pushed back against the...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Arizona nursing school at risk of losing accreditation

After undergoing an investigation one year ago that led to the surrendering of its nursing program license in September, Aspen University in Phoenix is now being asked to show why its accreditation should not be revoked altogether, ABC affiliate KNXV-TV reported Feb. 2. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission issued the...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Detroit

Proposed bill aims to expand access involving Child Protective Services laws in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice. On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services. Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents. Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death. RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldWhile Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Indiana hospitals lost $72M in 2022

In 2022, Indiana hospitals lost $72 million as inflation and rising labor costs put pressure on the state's healthcare institutions, Indiana Public Radio reported Feb. 3. The state's hospitals' total operating income fell $1.2 billion below pre-pandemic levels, according to a financial analysis shared by the Indiana Hospital Association at a press conference Feb. 1. The news comes as state lawmakers propose bills to tackle rising healthcare costs in Indiana; some of the legislation aimed at hospital billing practices has been opposed by the Indiana Hospital Association.
INDIANA STATE
Michigan Advance

Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy

On a bitter December day in 2012, the Michigan Legislature passed legislation — disguised as a measure to give workers more “freedom”— that in reality was designed to strip the financial and political power of labor unions. Thousands of union members and their supporters protested at the Capitol, but to no avail. Republican lawmakers who […] The post Rick Hagland: Why repealing Right to Work is unlikely to hurt Michigan’s economy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
drydenwire.com

New Jersey Man & Company Operating Nursing Homes And Assisted Living Facilities In Wisconsin Charged With Health Care Fraud

MADISON, WIS. – A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned an indictment yesterday charging Kevin Breslin, 56, Hoboken, New Jersey, and KBWB Operations, LLC, doing business as Atrium Health and Senior Living (Atrium), in Park Ridge, New Jersey, with a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid in connection with the delivery of or payment for health care benefits, items, or services.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness

DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth

 SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
SKAGWAY, AK
beckershospitalreview.com

Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says

Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
HOLLISTER, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Washington hospital facing possible legal action for closure of maternity unit

The Washington Department of Health is considering legal action against Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital, as the state believes the hospital's closure of its maternity ward is a violation of the hospital's certificate of need, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported Feb. 2. When the hospital requested a certificate of need in 2017,...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

California medical clinic to pay $26M to settle misreported income allegations

Bakersfield, Calif.-based Clinica Sierra Vista has agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations that it underreported its income, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert and California Attorney General Rob Bonta. Former executives at Clinica Sierra Vista knowingly submitted false information in financial reports made to California and received...
CALIFORNIA STATE

