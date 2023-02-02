Read full article on original website
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit around San Francisco
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit around San Francisco to support local Black businesses. 2. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop. 3. Everett and Jones BBQ. 4. Home of Chicken and Waffles. 5. Kingston 11 Cuisine.
NBC Bay Area
Beyoncé Is Coming to the Bay Area as Part of Her Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is hitting the road for a world tour, and one of her stops will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. "Queen Bey" is scheduled to perform at the home of the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 30 as part of her Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off in May.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
KQED
The Bay Area Was Hip-Hop Before There Was Hip-Hop
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. “People in the house, this is just for you/ A little rap to make you boogaloo”. —The Sugarhill Gang, 1979. Grandmaster Caz,...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
Black-led group strikes deal to revitalize Oakland Coliseum site, could bring $5B megaproject
The new plan and vision for Oakland's aging Coliseum complex could bring a $5 billion megaproject to the 200-acre site with sports, entertainment, a hotel and new housing.
KQED
New Bill Could Bring Amsterdam-Style Cannabis Cafes to California
Assemblymember Matt Haney thinks he might have a new way to lure visitors to San Francisco and other places in California: cannabis cafes, like the ones that draw thousands of tourists to Amsterdam each year. On Friday, Haney introduced legislation to make it easier for cannabis dispensaries to sell food...
How to buy live Dungeness crab off the boat at Fisherman's Wharf in SF
A San Francisco delicacy worth getting up early for.
sfstandard.com
Try the SF Gumbo Pop-Up Critics Are Raving About—and These Other Local Black-Owned Restaurants
Bon Appetit recently named Gumbo Social one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and if you’ve ever tried their roux, you know why. Dontaye Ball—known to friends and admirers as Mr. Gumbo—has been popping up during the pandemic at farmers’ markets throughout San Francisco, and come March, he’ll find a soft place to land in the Bayview. Until then, you can find his gumbo and po’boys at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market on Sundays.
oaklandside.org
‘This was a hard-fought victory’: Oakland formally announces agreement for Coliseum development
Oakland officials held a press conference on Thursday to publicly announce the city had reached an agreement to negotiate with African American Sports and Entertainment Group (AASEG), a private company, to develop the city’s 50% stake in the Coliseum Complex site. The city first announced it had awarded exclusive...
KQED
'It's Bittersweet': The Story Behind RBL Posse’s ‘A Lesson to Be Learned’ Cover Photo
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. RBL Posse’s debut album A Lesson to Be Learned is a Bay Area classic that sold over 220,000 copies and put Hunters Point on the map. Here, RBL Posse’s Black C, a.k.a. Christian Mathews, recalls the neighborhood circumstances surrounding the album’s iconic cover photo.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask
A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
SFist
Breed Machine Politics Backfires at Tyre Nichols Vigil, As Mayor Gets Roundly Heckled
After a vocal critic of DA Brooke Jenkins was disinvited at the last minute from speaking at a Wednesday City Hall vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, the apparent stage-management attempt went wrong, and spurned activists shouted Breed down. This past weekend saw multiple Bay Area protests after the release of...
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
Eville eye
Tipsy Putt & Trophy Club Grand Openings has Kids & Adults Ready to “Par-Tee”
Sacramento-founded Tipsy Putt held the ground opening of their Bay Street location on Tuesday January 31. This happened despite a moving truck taking out a portion of their outdoor patio a day prior. “The driver did not have a tee time!” they tried to make light of the situation.
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
