Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Nina Clifford (1848 - 1929)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State earns road series split at No. 3 MinnesotaThe LanternMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
a-z-animals.com
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
boreal.org
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories
SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
These Minnesota + Wisconsin Cities Make Top 10 List To Live Without A Car In The US
Don't have a car? Maybe consider moving to a place with great public transportation. A new study is out that ranks major cities in the United States and how easy it is to live in them without owning a car. How the study was put together. The study was done...
Three of Minnesota’s Best Hidden Restaurants
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is full of all kinds of unique and delicious restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these three eateries are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story...
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
northernnewsnow.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Rent An Igloo Near Rochester For A Unique Night Out
Remember when the igloos were on the top of the building where Terza is in Rochester, Minnesota? One word...MAGICAL! ✨ Such a cool way to experience a night out on a date or with friends. I haven't heard that those are coming back anytime soon to the Med City but I did hear that a few igloos popped up about 25 minutes from Rochester.
Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather
I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Singles Can Apply For $1,500 To Go On 15 First Dates
Valentine's Day is approaching if you're single and ready to mingle there's an opportunity for you to get paid to get out there and meet people. Who knows, you could find your true love. At the very least, you could pocket some cash. The opportunity, presented by Shane Co., is...
Take the 2023 Minnesota Super Bowl Snack Bracket Challenge
Sure, next weekend we'll be watching Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening, and we'll probably be laughing at some great commercials too -- but when it comes right down to it, isn't it all about the snacks & food?. Is there anything more that we think about and plan more than...
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
Rude Things People Do In Minnesota Restaurants
I was eating at a restaurant the other day when a man sitting next to our table pulled out his hanky and blew his nose as hard as humanly possible. I can’t even describe the sound, but there was blockage that was cleared – It was gross. You should probably excuse yourself to the restroom to blow your nose.
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
Can I have tinted car windows in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is too tinted in that State of Wisconsin? As it turns out, Wisconsin residents cannot tint their windows whenever they feel like it, according to Car Tinting Laws. Tinted windows deal with Visible Light Transmission, or VLT. This is the […]
The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
