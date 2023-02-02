ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin

6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Kat Kountry 105

Rent An Igloo Near Rochester For A Unique Night Out

Remember when the igloos were on the top of the building where Terza is in Rochester, Minnesota? One word...MAGICAL! ✨ Such a cool way to experience a night out on a date or with friends. I haven't heard that those are coming back anytime soon to the Med City but I did hear that a few igloos popped up about 25 minutes from Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Rude Things People Do In Minnesota Restaurants

I was eating at a restaurant the other day when a man sitting next to our table pulled out his hanky and blew his nose as hard as humanly possible. I can’t even describe the sound, but there was blockage that was cleared – It was gross. You should probably excuse yourself to the restroom to blow your nose.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year

Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
MINNESOTA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I have tinted car windows in Wisconsin?

(WTVO) — Tinted car windows can give drivers some much needed privacy, but how tinted is too tinted in that State of Wisconsin? As it turns out, Wisconsin residents cannot tint their windows whenever they feel like it, according to Car Tinting Laws. Tinted windows deal with Visible Light Transmission, or VLT. This is the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Kat Kountry 105

The Top 20 Best Places To Live In Minnesota May Surprise You

As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what cities in Minnesota are the best to live in?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and you know, I trust it pretty well! Not only that but one of the 20 is a city right in Rice County, can you believe that? So here are the top 20 best cities to live in, in Minnesota according to this article from lifeinminnesota.com.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy