Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
The Independent

With 3,000 killed, 17,000 jailed and 1.2m displaced, Myanmar counts devastating cost of two years since coup

Protesters in Myanmar marked the second anniversary of the military coup with a “silent strike” and renewed vows to restore the democracy that was wrested from them.The country has been gripped by a bloody civil war since a junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Pro-democracy groups on Wednesday asked civilians to stay at home to show strength and solidarity in the face of the junta's violent crackdown on dissent and free speech. The opposition’s General Strike Coordination Body, which was formed after the coup, urged people to stay inside...
The Jewish Press

Human Rights Watch: Ukraine Regularly Fires Banned Land Mines into Russian-Controlled Territory

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday issued a report titled, “Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians – Ukraine Should Investigate Forces’ Apparent Use; Russian Use Continues,” urging Ukraine to “investigate its military’s apparent use of thousands of rocket-fired antipersonnel landmines in and around the eastern city of Izium when Russian forces occupied the area.”
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-Lula confronts Brazil military's pro-Bolsonaro lean with carrot and stick

BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken a carrot-and-stick approach to asserting authority over Brazil's armed forces and containing sympathies in the barracks for his predecessor after violent unrest in the capital this month. On Saturday, Lula fired the army commander for not following...
WHIO Dayton

'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
The Independent

She joined the women’s protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now she’s wants the UK to take her in

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Two days later, Behishta joined the movement to resist them.A television journalist for Afghan broadcaster Noor TV, she had made a career from being outspoken on women’s rights and attracted criticism for her views.There was the time in 2018 when she decided to run a programme on virginity testing, a barbaric practice where women are subjected to a faux medical procedure to determine their virginity. Her critics rang in to complain that such a topic was being discussed in an Islamic country.Or the time when she ran a civil...
US News and World Report

Reactions to the Death of Former Pakistan President Musharraf

(Reuters) -Following are reactions to the death on Sunday of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf:. FAWAD CHAUDHRY, A FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE AND CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY. "He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that...
France 24

Western allies seize Iran arms shipment bound for Yemen's rebels

An operation by Western allies reportedly led by France seized a boatload of weapons and ammunition allegedly being sent to Yemen from Iran last month, the US military said. More than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 anti-tank guided missiles were recovered in the January 15 operation in the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.

