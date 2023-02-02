Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
4 companies earning Northwell Health's investments
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm. Here are four investments made by Northwell since January 2022:. Northwell Holdings participated in a $12.7 million funding round for Hume AI, an artificial...
beckershospitalreview.com
Music to medicine: Spotify founder launches healthcare startup
Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek is launching Neko Health, a healthcare screening and disease prevention startup, Sifted reported Feb. 2. The company is launching after four years of research and development. Initially, the company will focus on the European market; Neko has a clinic in Stockholm. The Neko Body...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. NOCD, a company offering virtual treatment options for obsessive-compulsive disorder, raised $34 million in a funding round that saw participation from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Cigna. Aluna, an artificial...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nationwide Children's Hospital AI spinoff acquired by new $200M clinical trial startup
An artificial intelligence company spun out of Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital was acquired by Paradigm, a clinical trial startup that emerged from stealth mode Jan. 27 with $203 million in funding, Columbus Inno reported. Paradigm bought Deep Lens, the AI spinoff that uses genomics and EHR data to find...
beckershospitalreview.com
Biden administration to launch cancer innovation accelerator, standardized cancer health record
The Biden administration unveiled 13 new initiatives to help cancer care and prevention, two of which include a standardized cancer health record and a public-private partnership aimed to boost cancer innovation. The National Cancer Institute is launching a partnership to provide patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Very concerning,' says AMA leader on pharmacists expanding their scope
The American Medical Association is tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, and its senior attorney said the legislation is "very concerning for us." "Pharmacists play an important role as medication experts on the healthcare team, but they're not trained like a physician," Kimberly Horvath,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Eduardo Conrado's path from digital, innovation chief to president of Ascension
Eduardo Conrado, the new president of St. Louis-based Ascension, came from the IT and digital side to become the second-in-command at one of the nation's largest health systems. Mr. Conrado spent more than 26 years at telecom company Motorola, starting as chief marketing officer before working his way up to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital mental health company cuts 128 jobs
Mindstrong Health, a digital mental health company, is cutting 128 jobs and permanently closing its Menlo Park, Calif., office, the East Bay Times reported Feb. 2. The job cuts will begin March 24 and wrap up April 15. The company has raised $160 million in financing.
beckershospitalreview.com
Partnership 'most likely' source of stabilization for cash-strapped California hospital, interim CEO says
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is seeking a buyer or partnership to stabilize its finances, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported Feb. 2. The hospital's interim CEO Mary Casillas told the outlet that a strategic partnership is the most likely source of long-term stabilization. "[Hazel Hawkins] cannot continue as...
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic CEO's business gems
Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic, shares business insights and philosophies in a blog titled Hey Judy. Her advice and stories cover business strategies, team culture, and more. Here are five takeaways from blog posts in the last 12 months. 1. On motivation with pain vs. pleasure: "When you...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health System, based in San Antonio, seeks...
beckershospitalreview.com
Spending up $18B on healthcare's ordinary administrative work
The U.S. healthcare system spent $60 billion on nine common administrative tasks in 2022, an increase of roughly $18 billion over the previous year. The finding comes from the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare's 10th annual index report, which measures payers' and providers' progress in automating electronic business processes. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare can save $25B using more automation: CAQH
The healthcare industry could save $25 billion annually by making a full transition to automating business transactions, according to a Feb. 3 report from Chief Healthcare Executive, citing CAQH research. Although progress has been made — 90 percent of benefit and eligibility verifications in 2022 were handled electronically, for example...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are seven hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Nannette Berensen, PharmD, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. 2. Thomas Rhodes was named COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's River Region. 3. David Byrd, group COO of...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 fastest-growing C-suite roles
A number of new titles have claimed their seat at the executive table in recent years, according to LinkedIn. The platform's Economic Graph Team analyzed more than 500,000 C-suite positions in the U.S. to calculate the percent growth rate for different "chief" titles. These 10 had the highest percentage of growth in hires between 2019 and 2022:
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackensack Meridian unveils center for clinical trial patients
Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute announced Feb. 2 the opening of its Center for Advanced Clinical and Translational Research. The center includes updated patient exam suites and technology that will allow the institute's clinicians and scientists to deepen their understanding and research efforts. The institute noted it also expects the center to become the epicenter for an "untold number of clinical trials to come," a press release stated.
beckershospitalreview.com
Coding complexities that are costing your practice and how to document them correctly
What’s the difference between M51.09 and M51.04? It’s just one number, right? Well, for these two ICD-10 codes, that one number means the difference between a specified and unspecified code. It also likely means the difference between getting a first-pass denial on your claim from a payer and getting reimbursed.
beckershospitalreview.com
Yale AI predicted physician turnover with 97% accuracy: study
Yale researchers found a machine-learning program could predict which physicians would leave the job and identified four variables that lead to high departure risk. The study, published Feb. 1 in the journal PLOS One, analyzed electronic health records for 319 physicians representing 26 medical specialities over a 34-month period. Data included time physicians spent using EHRs, clinical productivity measures such as patient volume, and physician demographics, including age and length of employment. During the analysis period, 13.8 percent of physicians departed.
beckershospitalreview.com
Fresh off $100M from CVS, Carbon Health starts new virtual, remote monitoring program
Fresh off a $100 million infusion from CVS, hybrid care company Carbon Health has begun rolling out a program that remotely monitors and provides virtual care to patients in Massachusetts. The Connective Care initiative sets goals with patients, who are then monitored via data that's self-reported or captured from devices...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google parent Alphabet's health insurance company grew nearly sixfold in '22
Google parent company Alphabet's health insurance business grew nearly sixfold last year, tech news site The Verge reported. That business, Granular, provides stop-loss coverage to employers, and is a subsidiary of Alphabet's healthcare company, Verily, which itself more than doubled in revenue last year, according to the Feb. 2 story. And the biggest contributor to that growth was Granular.
