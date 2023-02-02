Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute announced Feb. 2 the opening of its Center for Advanced Clinical and Translational Research. The center includes updated patient exam suites and technology that will allow the institute's clinicians and scientists to deepen their understanding and research efforts. The institute noted it also expects the center to become the epicenter for an "untold number of clinical trials to come," a press release stated.

EDISON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO