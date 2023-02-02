Read full article on original website
Related
Woman shares 'genius' trick that makes your clothes dry faster
Drying your clothes in the cold winter months without the help of a tumble dryer can be a nightmare, but one woman has a quick solution. Watch the video below:. The only item you need is probably something you already have in the house. “Want to dry your clothes a...
Warm Up Your Cold Workspace With These Amazon Products
If you work in a cold office environment, these deals on cozy office additions are just what you need to stay warm and toasty.
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
sixtyandme.com
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?
The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
CNET
How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
Keep This $10 Tool In Your Car's Glove Box. It Could Save Your Life.
This safety tool cuts seatbelts and breaks windows — and it’s only $10 on Amazon.
These Convertible Bags That Change From Backpacks to Crossbody Bags Are ‘Perfect for Travel’ and Up to 39% Off
They’re lightweight but still “able to house everything.”
Whoa! Amazon's Hidden Outlet Is Loaded with Furniture on Sale — Up to 69% Off
Shop for every room in the house right now Shopping for furniture always feels more difficult than it should be — especially if you're searching for massive discounts. From high price points to sneaky shipping fees, furniture shopping is never a breeze. But that doesn't have to be the case, so we'll let you in on a little secret: Amazon has a hidden section of furniture that's always overflowing with deals every single day. Welcome to the furniture outlet, where you'll find everything from bed frames and bathroom mirrors...
4 Simple Steps to Defrost Your Windows Quickly and Safely
Defrosting a window on cold morning can be a menace. Here are 4 simple steps to defrost a window quickly and safety. The post 4 Simple Steps to Defrost Your Windows Quickly and Safely appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET
Cut Your Heating Bill by Using a Space Heater at Night: We Do the Math
If you're looking for a way to trim serious money from your monthly heat bill but keep those toes warm, using an energy-efficient space heater may have crossed your mind. Space heaters won't stand in as a full replacement for central heat, but using one strategically can cut down your energy bill, especially during the colder months.
You'll Rest Easy Knowing You Saved 50% on These Ultra-Comfy Duvet Sets
The feeling of slipping into a freshly made bed after a long day of work is simply unbeatable. But if your sheets and duvet sets are looking a little worse for wear, it’s time to replace them with something comfier and more stylish — and you don’t need to break the bank to do so.
Here’s a Practical, Budget-Friendly Way to Turn Your Old Sofa Into a Living Room Focal Point
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Growing up, maybe you knew someone whose parents wouldn’t let you sit on the sofa in the “formal” living room — or maybe your own grandparents’ furniture was even covered in plastic — and this all made no sense to you. But if you’ve dropped real money on a couch or set of armchairs as an adult, you now know the struggle of living your life while also taking good care of your things.
The Perfect Modern, Neutral Accent Arm Chair—And Surprise, It's Even a Recliner—for $170!
Sink into comfort with this affordable recliner that you can place anywhere.
Shoppers Call This LED Lantern a ‘Lifesaver’ for Camping — and It’s Only $16 at Amazon
Not to mention it doubles as a portable phone charger.
How to get stuff for free & bag endless gifts on your birthday – including all your favourite beauty brands
GONE are the days of just getting birthday presents from your family and friends - you can snap them up from your favourite beauty and self care brands. Most people don’t realise that your special day is the perfect time to cash-in on freebies and vouchers. And turning another...
knowtechie.com
New Razer Viper Mini SE mouse takes lightweight to a new level
For many PC gamers, a lightweight mouse is the most important thing in your setup. Razer knows its customers and is delivering its lightest gaming mouse ever, the Viper Mini SE. The Viper Mini SE is an incredible light gaming mouse that takes a common concept to a new level....
I Live in a Ski Town, and I Reach for This Cozy Fleece Every Single Day
Did I mention it’s nearly half off right now?
Gear Patrol
Want Top-Notch Winter Gear at Super Affordable Prices? Score an Extra 20% Off at Backcountry
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. When it comes to all things outdoor gear, there are few shops (either brick-and-mortar or online) as fully stocked as Backcountry. But did you know that the retailer also has a collection of exclusive in-house brands that make top-notch technical gear you can get for far less than big-name labels? Whether you're well aware or just finding out, right now is the best time to score some winter apparel and equipment from Backcountry's brands (Stoic, Basin and Range and Backcountry), as the retailer is offering an extra 20 percent off already discounted gear, meaning the savings shave off as much as 70 percent.
icytales.com
How to Wrap a Present: 6 Effortless Way
Wrapping presents is an art form that requires a little patience and attention to detail. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps of wrapping presents. From choosing the right wrapping paper to tying the perfect bow, we will show you how to wrap a present. 1. Step-By-Step...
I Tried Quince Bedding and I’m Never Going Back to Typical Comforters
I am fully committed to cozy sleeping: I love the feeling of collapsing into my Helix mattress and snuggling up to soft, warm blankets. That’s why I decided to give the Quince cotton velvet quilt a try—and I’m so glad I did. The plush, medium-pile velvet is a total dream. Plus, their discounted prices, which are 59% less than traditional retail, are hard to resist.
Comments / 0