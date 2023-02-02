ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix probably wishes it deleted this tweet before it banned password sharing

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

It’s the worst news the come from Netflix since they announced it would be raising prices from $13.99 to $15.49 - the streaming service is banning password sharing.

In an updated policy guide , Netflix declared that anyone who wants to share their Netflix account with someone who does not live with them will no longer be allowed to or have to verify a device.

“People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix,” the streaming service states.

Although the news has been teased for years , it still comes as a shock to people who once knew Netflix as the streaming service that supported sharing.

And there’s evidence to prove it.

In a March 2017 tweet, Netflix wrote, “Love is sharing a password.”

Is it Netflix? Is it really?

Now Netflix users that have been mooching off their friends, family, or exes' account will have to return to the address of the original account holder to continue streaming from their device.

Or people streaming Netflix on a device outside of their household will have to verify their device with a code sent to the original account holder within 15 minutes of requesting it. And that the verification process may happen from time to time.

The consequence of not following Netflix's new rules: a fee.

For a streaming service that once declared "love is sharing a password" the new policy does not sound too loving and Twitter users agree.

People on Twitter angrily responded to Netflix's 2017 tweet, with some wondering how the company did not think to remove the tweet before announcing the new policy.

Apparently, in Netflix's eyes, love is dead.

