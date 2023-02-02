Read full article on original website
After Being Fired From General Hospital, Steve Burton Is Back In A Familiar New Role
Ok soap fans, Harris Michaels is back in Salem! Steve Burton reprises his first ever daytime TV role and first Days of Our Lives character, playing the secretive Harris Michaels.
Why Brooklyn Rae Silzer Had To Leave General Hospital Behind
Actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer won a Young Artist Award in 2013 and a Young Entertainer Award in 2016 for her portrayal of Emma Scorpio-drake on "General Hospital" (via IMDb). The talented young performer took over the character in 2011 when she was only eight years old and stayed on the soap off and on until 2020. Silzer also starred in the touching family film "The Storyteller" in 2018 alongside former "GH" co-stars Constance Towers (Helena Cassadine) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia Scorpio), per Soaps.
General Hospital Star Laura Wright Admits To Some Serious Co-Star Crushes
The list of Carly Corinthos' love affairs on "General Hospital" is long, as is the list of characters her portrayer, Laura Wright has played in the world of soaps, according to Soap Central. She's been on several sudsers including "All My Children," "Loving," "The City," and "Guiding Light," and her characters on those shows have also had several flings.
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Is Jason Morgan Making a Comeback to General Hospital? Fans Speculate on His Return
Fans of the popular daytime soap opera, General Hospital, have been speculating about the return of one of the show's most beloved characters, Jason Morgan. Is Jason Coming back on General Hospital?Photo byGetty Images.
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital
General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
Mishael Morgan Finally Weighs In On Her Surprising The Young And The Restless Exit
Mishael Morgan was a mainstay on "The Young and the Restless" from 2013 to 2022 (via Soap Central). She originated the role of brash and sassy Hilary Curtis and went on to have a great deal of success with that character. However, after Hilary was abruptly killed off, Morgan returned to the soap as her powerhouse attorney twin sister, Amanda Sinclair, which she played until her exit late last year (via Soaps.com). Prior to that, the actor's appearances on the show gradually became less frequent, leaving many viewers questioning her status on the soap.
General Hospital Star Maura West Weighs In On A Possible New (And Surprising) Pairing For Ava
Ava Jerome (Maura West) has been the bad girl of "General Hospital" since 2013 (via Soap Central). She's had flings with murderers and even killed someone herself. But the former mobster has been making a serious effort to change her ways lately. What Ava initially thought was an affair with Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) turned out to be with his evil twin, Ryan Chamberlain (also Jon Lindstrom), which cost Ava her daughter's life. Suffice it to say, despite Ava's failed and flawed love life endlessly tormenting her, the reformed villain continues to hold out hope for true love someday.
Will Kimberly McCullough return to General Hospital for the Nurses Ball ?
It's been 3 years since General Hospital held the annual Nurses Ball which is scheduled for the first week in April 2023. Fans are wondering if Kimberly McCullough will reprise her role as Robin Scorpio Drake but at this point, nothing has been revealed. McCullough began on the ABC soap as a seven-year-old and viewers watched her grow up on the screen and still think fondly of her. The actress has been directing in recent years but she did return during the memorial service for Sean Donnelly (John Reilly).
'General Hospital' Star Tests Positive for COVID-19
General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn is dealing with a bout of COVID-19. On Instagram, she confirmed her positive diagnosis and opened up about battling the illness. She also penned a lengthy message about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. Grahn began her message, which came alongside a selfie,...
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
Willow's Newborn Baby Has General Hospital Fans Amused
Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) has had a long feud with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) on "General Hospital." According to Soaps In Depth, they first clashed when Willow was the teacher of Nina's then-stepdaughter. Nina then learned that her long-lost daughter Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) was the mother of Michael Corinthos' (Chad Duell) son. Nina hadn't learned that she was Nelle's mother until after her death, so an enraged Nina fought for visitation rights as a grandparent. But Willow teamed up with Michael to prevent it, deeming Nina toxic, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The animosity between the two women would escalate into a feud that got so bad Willow couldn't stand the sight of Nina anymore.
Where does Cameron go from here on General Hospital?
On General Hospital Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) has been stuck working at Kelly's and missed the signs that he was losing Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). The situation brings to mind the Temptations song: "I'm Losing You." Outside of work and his friendship with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) Cam really does not have a social life and there are no available females in Port Charles at this time. Cam and Josslyn's first time was supposed to be romantic but thanks to Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl) it turned into a nightmare from which they never recovered.
Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return
Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
A Dying Marlena Tells Her Husband John Black She Wants To Go Home
On today’s Days of our Lives, John Black isn’t amused when Marlena, like Kate before her, insists on being taken back home to die. In addition to John’s reaction to Marlena’s want for a change of address, Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) flight from justice was stymied — no thanks to EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), who would have happily let his sister make tracks with Rachel. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
Spencer could cause the downfall of Dex on General Hospital
General Hospital fans know that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) begged Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) not to tell Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) that she slept with Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) but there is someone else who might reveal the truth. Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chaves) has been getting closer to his uncle Sonny and even moved in with him and he hates Dex with a passion. Heller has not done anything to Spencer personally but the animosity the young Cassadien Prince has for Joss's new beau might lead to something drastic taking place in Port Charles.
Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!
But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
