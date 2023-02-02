Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Sami Zayn Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Challenges for Title at Elimination Chamber
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was an odd one for The Bloodline, as despite winning at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was pretty somber at the start of the show. At the Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns after he told Zayn to attack a defeated Kevin Owens with a chair, and then Jey Uso walked out of the arena after the match as well. Tonight Reigns came out to address the crowd, but before the end of it all Zayn came out and attacked him, and then challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That would soon be made into a reality, and it appears we will get a Title match at Elimination Chamber. Here's how it all went down.
ComicBook
WWE's Matt Riddle Shows New Look Following Rehab
Matt Riddle is sporting a new look following his WWE suspension and trip to rehab. The former United States Champion and UFC fighter was written off TV back on Dec. 5 via an attack from Solo Sikoa. It was later reported Riddle had failed a pair of drug tests in 2022 and was told by the company he could either enter rehab or be released from his contract. Riddle entered rehab in December and has since posted a number of updates, including photos with his new girlfriend, spending time with his kids and the confirmation that he finally earned his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
ComicBook
New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned at Vengeance Day
The battle for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships had all the potential to be one of the best matches of the night, and it absolutely delivered. The New Day were set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Chase U, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly, and the odds were certainly stacked against them given the sheer numbers. New Day wasn't intimidated in the least though, but at one point it really looked like Chase U would be the ones to take their Titles. New Day got back in it before that could happen though, but then Gallus delivered the insurmountable blows that the Champs couldn't overcome, and it would be Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang standing tall as the new Tag Team Champions.
ComicBook
WWE's Bray Wyatt Confirms Recent Injury
Bray Wyatt has wrestled just six matches since his return to the WWE last October, five of which have been at non-televised live events. It was reported back in January that Wyatt had suffered a broken finger on his left hand during a match with Jinder Mahal on Dec. 29 down in Miami, and outside of his Pitch Black Match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble WWE had kept Wyatt from competing in any matches until Saturday night in Columbus, Georgia. Wyatt even confirmed the injury via his Twitter account, responding to Dijak after the big man injured his middle finger during a match with Wes Lee at NXT: Vengeance Day in Charlotte.
ComicBook
WWE's Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title at Vengeance Day, Next Challenger Revealed
The main event of tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day was Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, and there was no love lost between the two competitors. Waller has attempted to make Breakker look vulnerable and off his game throughout their feud, and this was Breakker's best chance to get some payback. Waller stayed ahead of Breakker early in the match, evading Breakker and wearing the Champ down. At one point Waller pushed Breakker a bit too far though, and Breakker went on a rampage, knocking Waller down a peg. It was the crowd that really seemed to get to Waller though with their chants, and that gave Breakker the opening he needed to seal the win and retain his NXT Championship. His next challenger made himself known though, as Carmelo Hayes emerged from backstage and made it clear he was coming for that Title.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
Comments / 0