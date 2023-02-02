Read full article on original website
2 deaths spur recall of 19.7M drug delivery devices
Minneapolis-based Smiths Medical recalled nearly 20 million medical devices after two deaths, 25 injuries and 10,672 incidents were reported, the FDA said Feb. 2. In a Class I recall — the most serious type — more than 19.7 million Continuous Ambulatory Delivery Device administration sets and medication cassette reservoirs were pulled from the market in December for two potential issues. A tubing blockage that could stop or under deliver medication has been tied to two deaths, 14 injuries and 1,571 incidents.
'Very concerning,' says AMA leader on pharmacists expanding their scope
The American Medical Association is tracking about 60 bills that seek to broaden pharmacists' scope of practice, and its senior attorney said the legislation is "very concerning for us." "Pharmacists play an important role as medication experts on the healthcare team, but they're not trained like a physician," Kimberly Horvath,...
Weight loss drugs don't reach people who need it most
Black adults, uninsured or lower-income women and other groups with high rates of obesity are hitting financial barriers that prevent them from accessing effective weight loss drugs, NBC News reported Feb. 2. The weight loss drug semaglutide, better known by brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, recently went viral on social...
The uncharted waters of using healthcare data for marketing practices
The Federal Trade Commission recently proposed a $1.5 million settlement with GoodRx Holdings for allegedly sharing patient data to advertise on Facebook and Google, the move, the first of its kind for the organization, could spark better health data privacy laws, Politico reported Feb. 2. For the first time, the...
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. NOCD, a company offering virtual treatment options for obsessive-compulsive disorder, raised $34 million in a funding round that saw participation from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Cigna. Aluna, an artificial...
