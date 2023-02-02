Read full article on original website
Lacher family expands search across I-95 corridor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The mother of a man missing from Bangor since June of last year is trying a new approach to find her son. Tammy Lacher Sully, the mother of missing 38-year-old Graham Lacher, is informing police, emergency rooms and social service agencies in other states along the I-95 corridor of Lacher’s information.
Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
Furry Friends at 4: Jack
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Jack, a 4-year-old mixed breed. He is also deaf. To learn more about Jack, click here.
MDI Fire Departments offer free NARCAN training
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - According to a report released Thursday by the Maine Attorney General’s Office, 716 people died from drug overdoses in Maine in 2022, 80 more than in 2021. Nearly 80 percent of overdose deaths were linked to fentanyl. The Mount Desert and Bar Harbor Fire...
Polar Plunge is back for its 30th year in Central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It’s the 30th anniversary for the polar plunge, a fundraising event hosted by the Waterville Area Alfond Youth and Community Center. ”We have dipped with the Maine Pond Hockey Classic out at Snow Pond, Oakland. We have done all different kinds of things,” Lavenson said.
Dairy Queen on Broadway in Bangor open for the season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a weekend of brutally cold temperatures, it’s finally warming up a bit. We hit 40 degrees here in Bangor Wednesday. The Dairy Queen on Broadway is open for the season. After a about a month-long break they’re ready to start serving up customers delicious...
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
Winterport woman sues Northern Light EMMC for wrongful death of husband
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Winterport woman is suing Northern Light EMMC in Bangor for the wrongful death of her husband. According to the complaint, 76-year old Russ Lombardi went to the the hospital in September of 2021 for possible seizures. He was admitted to the ICU. While there, a...
Bangor’s homelessness crisis receives federal assistance
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s homelessness crisis has risen to the attention of the federal government. A special response team is now helping the city as they try to find housing for each individual living outside. “The homeless response system was tenuous at best, and COVID brought it to...
Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp
WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Clear and cold tonight, snow and rain moves in Thursday evening
Clouds increase ahead of our storm system Thursday evening. Snow and rain showers move into the state by around dinner time tomorrow evening. Snow changes to rain along the coast rapidly and then the rain/snow line marches into the Bangor region by midnight. Areas north of Millinocket look to remain mostly snow.
Inside Bangor PD’s welfare checks during dangerous cold
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With frostbite setting in under 10 minutes, Bangor Police are making sure that those who are outside have somewhere warm to go. I bundled up with half a dozen layers and rode along to see how officers are helping the people who often don’t have the necessary protection from the bitter cold.
Sub-zero temps, high winds creating scattered power outages
MAINE, USA — As temperatures plunge to well below zero, some Mainers are left without power due to high winds and severe cold. According to a Tweet from Central Maine Power, "Sub-zero temps and winds are impacting electrical equipment, causing scattered outages." The power company predicts the outages could...
Mount Chase man arrested in connection with an assault
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Mount Chase has been arrested in connection with an assault in that town in December. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation led them to believe the assault involved a prohibited person and that person had a firearm. Tuesday, the...
‘Maine-grown’ podcast shares stories and hopes to help solve cases
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Crime podcasts are very popular around the country. But, what about one that covers cases in Maine?. In a quiet corner of Newport, there is a lot of digging going on. But, not in the ground. Through articles, photos, and other pieces of information. Kristen Seavey...
Dozens of Maine soldiers deploy to the Middle East
BANGOR, Maine — Three dozen Maine soldiers are being deployed to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony was held in Bangor Tuesday morning for 36 members of the 3rd Battalion 142nd Aviation unit of the Maine National Guard. The deployment was first announced last year. The unit will deploy...
