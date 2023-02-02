Read full article on original website
Related
Private landowners bar access to 500,000 acres of California public land
The battle for open access to public lands is a familiar one to Bay Area residents.
SFGate
NOAA report: Tennessee drought plan lacks triggers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drought affects everything from water quality and public health to ecosystems and infrastructure. But when does a drought become severe enough to warrant water restrictions?. Tennessee state agencies do not have that answer, according to a new report funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
SFGate
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Polk, Trinity, Angelina. and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto,. Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do...
SFGate
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
SFGate
Rodgers takes pro-am at Pebble as Rose grabs 54-hole lead
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally gets his name on the Wall of Champions behind the first tee at Pebble Beach, joining a long list that includes Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. Justin Rose would love nothing better than to be...
Comments / 0