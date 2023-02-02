Read full article on original website
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
National security alarm bells are ringing due to Iran’s warlike saber-rattling and terrorism in Latin America, prompting a warning from some in Congress.
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
Facing Drone Strikes, Iran Warns Any U.S. Military Action Means War
"There is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
F-15EX sticks it to China and means Xi's militarism now being matched with new US weaponry
Last week, the Air Force confirmed that the F-15EX Eagle II fighter can carry up to 12 air-to-air missiles under its wings at one time. That’s a record no other Air Force plane can match.
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Why the U.S. Decided Not to Shoot Down the Chinese Spy Balloon Over Montana
President Biden asked for military options after the balloon was spotted, according to defense officials
China Speaks Out About Montana Spy Balloon
The Chinese foreign ministry said it is "assessing the situation" and that "both sides are calm and cautious."
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
A Balloon Is Spying on the U.S. From the Sky. Here’s Why China May Be Using Old-Fashioned Surveillance Technology When Satellites Exist
On Wednesday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted floating above Montana, even though China has an extensive satellite network. Here’s what to know.
China Warns Ukraine Not To Accept Aid From Taiwan
Kaohsiung Music Center and Lingyaliao Railroad Bridge lit with Ukrainian flag colors at 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, days after invasion.Photo byTiouraren (Y.-C. Tsai) via Wikimedia Commons.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon is traveling over Latin America
Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Friday night there's a Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over Latin America in addition to the one floating over the U.S.
California sheriff says 2 gang members arrested in execution-style killing of 6 relatives, including baby
Two California gang members have been charged with the killings of six family members inside their California home
Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European...
