Rangers 2023 Batting Order Ranked

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

How does the Rangers batting order stack up against the other 29 teams in Major League Baseball?

Where does the Texas Rangers projected batting lineup rank among the rest of Major League Baseball? ESPN.com recently set out to find out .

ESPN.com ranked each of the projected batting lineups for each of the 30 teams heading into Spring Training. The Rangers came in right in the middle, ranked No. 16 overall.

The Rangers batting order, per ESPN, looks similar to last year’s, featuring second baseman Marcus Semien in the leadoff spot, followed by shortstop Corey Seager, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and right-fielder Adolis García.

From there, ESPN projected the rest of the order as catcher Jonah Heim, third baseman Josh Jung, designated hitter Brad Miller, center fielder Leody Taveras and left fielder Josh Smith.

Per ESPN:

They have guys who can run and who can hit the ball far. But can they exhibit the professional aspects of hitting at a level that allows for these other strengths to shine?

ESPN used several traits to rate and rank the orders, highlighting the Rangers’ overall speed and long ball ability as their top strengths. Last season four different Rangers hit at least 25 home runs — Semien, Seager, Lowe and García. Lowe was the only one of the four to claim a Silver Slugger award.

Among the Rangers’ worst traits, per ESPN, are patience, contact, strike-zone command and gap-to-gap hitting.

ESPN did not slot Bubba Thompson into left field, writing that while he’s a “gap long ball threat” and possesses the “highest forecasted speed score in the majors,” his strike zone command is the fourth percentile.

As far as additional bats go, the Rangers have not made a move to add a veteran at either left field or designated hitter. The Rangers appear poised, at least for now, to allow competition to play out at left field between Smith, Thompson, Ezequiel Duran and even Dustin Harris, a Top 30 prospect who can play outfield.

At designated hitter, Mitch Garver — who missed half of last season due to flexor tendon surgery — is also an option.

The Rangers focused on pitching this offseason and have committed nearly $100 million to starting pitching in 2023. Martin Pérez and Jon Gray are the only returning veterans. The Rangers traded Kolby Allard to Atlanta for Jake Odorizzi . Then the Rangers signed two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom , along with Andrew Heaney and Texas native Nathan Eovaldi , who won a World Series ring with Boston.

Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

