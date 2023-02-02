ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat recalled

By Laura Morrison
( WJW ) — More than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat is being recalled due to a packaging malfunction, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Safety reported.

Conagra Brands, based in Iowa, made the decision to recall some of its canned Vienna sausage and chicken products after a discovery that certain cans had the potential to become contaminated.

“Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans,” the USDA said in a statement.

The products affected were processed between Dec. 12 and Jan. 13. and were shipped out to stores and retailers around the United States.

To see if cans in your pantry are part of the recall, look for the establishment number of P4247. Find photos and UPC numbers of each recalled item here.

The company advises people to throw out or return any affected cans, but said no one has reported being sickened due to the malfunction.

