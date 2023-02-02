Jaylen Brown Uses One Of Kyrie Irving's Famous Dribble Move Against Him And Hits A 3-Pointer In His Face

Kyrie Irving has been the recipient of savage welcome at the TD Garden ever since his departure from the side, and it didn't help his case when Brown had one over him.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

It was a forgettable day for Kyrie Irving. Not only did the Boston Celtics trounce the Brooklyn Nets 139-96, but Jaylen Brown also used one of Irving's famous dribble moves against him and had the last laugh by draining a three-pointer.

And all this amid chants of "Kyrie sucks!" and unforgiving Celtics fans stomping on his jersey .

Jaylen Brown put the MOVES on Kyrie Irving and pulled up from deep

The first quarter had eight minutes, and 44 seconds remaining with the Celtics leading 14-3, and Brown had Irving defending him. The former used the guard's move against him by making him reach to Brown's left, while he faked the move, and launched a three-pointer. The shot was perfect and the Celtics guard a simple celebration.

Brown finished his evening with 26 points 3 rebounds, and as many assists, while Irving had 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

All's Well Between Jaylen Brown And Kyrie Irving

Prior to the game, Irving was given a raucous welcome filled with boos, but in what came as a true sign of sportsmanship, and a testimony to their friendship, Brown walked over and gave the former Celtic a hug.

This isn't the first time that Brown has shown his love and support. He was one of the NBA stars who was vocal about his thoughts about Irving's suspension earlier this season. Speaking to Boston Globe Sports , Brown defended the Nets guard.

"He made a mistake. He posted something. There was no distinction. Maybe we can move forward, but the terms in which he has to fulfill to return, I think not just speaking for me, speaking as a vice president from a lot of our players, we didn’t agree with the terms that was required for him to come back and we’re waiting for this Tuesday meeting to happen to see what comes of it."

Here's the clip of Brown welcoming Irving:

And the feeling is mutual. Irving considers Brown his "brother" and that shows that while he may have pulled off an ice-cold move Irving, it was all part of the game.

"He's a brother of mine. Grateful that we have built a relationship off the court. True warriors when we go against each other. In Boston, we got a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level. So, again, I'm just grateful that we've been able to build on top of the very foundation of aligning on us how we live our lives and how we treat people. So good brother."

The fans might be unforgiving, but that's how fandom functions. It's still good to see Irving get some backing from players on the other side. At the end of the day, it's a reminder that there's more to just winning.

