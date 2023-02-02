ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Rookie Jalen Pitre Texans 'Unsung Hero'?

Jalen Pitre led all rookies with 147 tackles, making him Houston's "Unsung Hero."

If the 2022-23 Houston Texans were a movie, the team lacked a leading man due to their uncertainty at quarterback . However, there is a cast of main characters including wide receiver Brandin Cooks , pro-bowler Laremy Tunsil, and running back Dameon Pierce.

And now front and center on the screen for 2023 is new head coach DeMeco Ryans .

But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as the unsung hero?

NFL.com picked one unsung hero, whose contributions flew under the radar, from all 32 teams . Rookie safety Jalen Pitre is the Texans' selection:

2022 was another tough year for the Texans, but some of their young talent showed signs of a promising future. Pitre wasn't perfect -- in fact, at times his aggression cost the Texans -- but throughout the season, the rookie safety was constantly in on the action, poised to make plays on the ball. Pitre finished with five interceptions, eight passes defensed, 147 tackles (five for loss), one sack and one fumble recovery, amassing a quality statistical résumé in his first NFL season.

The second-round pick started all 17 games and provided the Texans with the kind of back-end hammer they've sorely lacked in their secondary over the last few years. He has plenty of room for growth, but the tape he put together in 2022 showed his potential matched his draft status -- and honestly, he's fun to watch.

The 23-year-old led all rookies with 147 tackles . After Houston allowed the second-most yards per play in 2021, Pitre helped the Texans defense trend in the right direction, even finishing tied for fourth in the NFL in takeaways.

“I look back and say it was a great year,” Pitre told reporters at a recent fan event . “I got a good amount of turnovers and was very impactful for the defense. Looking forward, I want to do a lot more. I will continue to improve.”

There is optimism in Houston, which is positioned to take with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The hiring of Ryans, a beloved former Texans player, helps energize the fan base. Also Ryans defensive prowess poses to help Pitre continue to grow into a star.

After finishing an AFC-worst 3-13-1 in 2022, the Texans failed to reach the postseason. Houston will be watching the Super Bowl from home on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Kansas City Chiefs ( 1.5-point underdogs ) will try to pull the upset over the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. to become Super Bowl LVII Champions.

