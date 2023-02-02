Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday 2/5/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Chris Duarte coming off the bench for Pacers on Thursday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Duarte will move to the bench on Thursday with Andrew Nembhard getting the start. Our models expect Duarte to play 23.5 minutes against the Lakers. Duarte's Thursday projection includes 11.2...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Malaki Branham in Friday's lineup for Tre Jones (foot)
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham is starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Branahm will move in to San Antonio's starting lineup after Tre Jones was sidelined with foot soreness. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Branham to record 25.7 FanDuel points. Branham's projection includes 14.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks ejected for Grizzlies on Thursday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been ejected Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brooks was ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Cavaliers wing Donovan Mitchell below the belt. He will leave his team shorthanded for the final quarter and a half of action.
numberfire.com
Bones Hyland (illness) available Saturday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hyland was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise - even after being a late add to the injury report. He'll take the floor despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. In 42 games...
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ingram is dealing with left great toe soreness. As a result, the team has ruled him out for the second leg of the back-to-back set Sunday night. Look for Naji Marshall to start on the wing in Ingram's absence.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Mo Bamba suspended four games by NBA for fight
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba has been suspended four games, the NBA announced Saturday night. Bamba and Austin Rivers of the Timberwolves got into an altercation Friday night, with the former throwing punches. After 24 hours of deciding on what to do, the association handed down a four-game suspension for the 24-year-old big.
numberfire.com
Corey Kispert coming off Wizards' bench on Friday night
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kispert will resume his previous bench role after Daniel Gafford was named Friday's starter. In 19.9 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 7.3 points, 2.2...
numberfire.com
Jaylin Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Williams will move to the bench on Saturday with Mike Muscala entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Williams to play 16.9 minutes against the Rockets. Williams' Saturday projection includes 6.4...
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp (knee) available for Bucks on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Beauchamp was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right patella tendinitis. In 34 games this season, Beauchamp is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 10.3...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (hamstring) available on Saturday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hamstring) is available for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Jokic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against Atlanta on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against the Hawks. Jokic's Saturday projection includes 26.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 8.6...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) not listed Sunday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is set to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter was a late scratch Friday night due to a right foot plantar fascia strain. However, on the initial injury report for Sunday afternoon's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Mo Bamba back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks' AJ Griffin makes start on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks small forward AJ Griffin is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Griffin will enter the starting lineup on Saturday with Trae Young sidelined with an illness. The Hawks are 7.5-point underdogs against Denver on Saturday. Their implied team total of 112.0 points is...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert (hamstring) ruled out for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. LeVert is dealing with right hamstring soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out of action to close out the week. In 49 games this season, LeVert...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (knee) will not return to Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Valanciunas suffered a right knee injury and will not return to Saturday's clash with the Lakers. Valanciunas will finish Saturday's game with 18 points, 5 assists, and 14 rebounds in 24 minutes...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey coming off the bench for Pistons on Friday
Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bey will move to the bench on Friday with Isaiah Stewart entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bey to play 29.9 minutes against the Hornets. Bey's Friday projection includes 17.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins starting on Saturday, Isaiah Joe coming off the bench
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets. Wiggins will get the start on Saturday with Isaiah Joe moving back to the bench. Our models expect Wiggins to play 25.7 minutes against Houston. Wiggins' Saturday projection includes 9.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar back with bench Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not in the starting lineup on Saturday. Aaron Gordon is returning from an ankle injury and replacing Cancar in the lineup after a spot-start last game.
numberfire.com
Daniel Theis (injury management) questionable for Indiana's Sunday matchup
Indiana Pacers power forward Daniel Theis (injury management) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Theis' Sunday availability is in the air after Indiana's big man was listed as questionable for knee injury management purposes. Expect Oshae Brissett to see time versus a Cleveland team ranked first in defensive rating if Theis is inactive.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Cam Johnson (injury management) on Saturday, Dario Saric to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Johnson will make his return after the 26-year old was held out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 26.7 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection...
Comments / 0